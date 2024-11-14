Meet Maria Rita Bellini, GM of Antica Torre di Via Tornabuoni in Florence

My fondness for Antica Torre di Via Tornabuoni is well documented (see my thorough review ). It was the first place I stayed in Italy post-pandemic, and I’ve been back regularly. This elegant, luxury hotel on Florence’s most famous boulevard, adjacent to the River Arno, excels in so many ways, but the secret to the success of any aspect of hospitality is the people behind the place. With this in mind, I thought it would be a good idea to have a conversation with Antica Torre’s dynamic general manager, Maria Rita Bellini.

Where in Italy did you grow up?

I was born in Florence, and I grew up here till the moment in my 20s when I felt that Florence was too small for me. So, I escaped as far as I could, which, at that time, meant Taiwan, where I got my first job in a government office from the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, called ICE (Italian Trade Agency). After this experience, which has changed my life, I decided to come back to Italy.

When and how did you become the general manager of Antica Torre?

It’s a funny story because after my return to Italy, I decided to spend a few years skiing in the Dolomites, and hotel jobs allowed me to change ski resorts and work, so this started my long relationship between hotels and me. Back in Florence, I had experiences in different luxury hotels until the moment I had an interview at the Tower (Antica Torre), and I fell in pure love with this place.

A room with a view at Antica Torre via Tornabuoni in Florence.

What changes have been made during your tenure?

When I arrived in the Tower, we only had 12 rooms, while now we have 24 rooms and suites, three apartments, one of the most panoramic bars of Florence with a view over the entire city, and two exclusive terraces, as well as the Tower Restaurant, open for special events with a gourmet menu and every day with a light menu.

What’s unique about the structure itself?

The building is part of the Historical Heritage of Florence; in fact, it’s a Tower-House from the XIII century, mentioned in Dante’s Inferno, so there are many architectural restrictions to preserve the original structure of the Tower, and that’s the reason that we have 24 Rooms and Suites with 10 different categories. It’s crazy, but it’s a way to enhance the diversity and uniqueness of the rooms.

A suite in Antica Torre di Via Tornabuoni.

What are the food and beverage offerings?

Staring from the morning, we have an incredible buffet for breakfast, with all the best that the territory offers, starting from the Tuscan extra virgin olive oil, Laudemio, to the organic honeycomb on the buffet. Each ingredient must respond to the principles of territoriality and sustainability with absolute preference for organic products.

After breakfast we start with our light lunch, which is served in the Winter Garden so guests are absolutely surrounded by the beauty of Florence because we believe that the sense of the place is part of the experience.

After lunch is the time for the Bar. We are one of the only rooftop bars in Florence – if not the only one – where you can taste these extremely precious wines by the glass, rather than having to purchase the entire bottle, as is often the case. The precious wines I’m referring to include Gaja Dagromis, Tignanello Antinori or Brunello di Montalcino Biondi Santi.

The river view from Antica Torre Tornabuoni.

What makes your hotel special?

This place embodies many things. It is a container of emotions: the love of the owners, love for Florence, love for the art that surrounds us, love for all the history of which this Tower is made up, from Dante's verses to the tremors of the Arno just outside our door. Ultimately, it’s the passion of every soul that gives life to this special place every day.

What is the best part of your job?

Just one word: humanity.

What is the hardest part?

Just the same word: humanity.

How was last tourist season in Florence compared to the previous two years?

The last season in Florence was certainly characterized by more conscious tourism. We felt less of this desire for "revenge travel” at any cost after the pandemic. This year, traveling was a conscious choice.

When is the best time to visit Florence?

I have a real passion for autumn, so from November, it’s my preferred time of the year! I’m thinking of the food: mushrooms, truffles, chestnuts, pumpkins. I’m thinking of the city: empty streets, no lines at the museums. I’m thinking of the Tower: cooler days to enjoy a cup of chocolate at the hotel bar.

Come join us!

Follow Maria Rita on Instagram.