Michele Casadei Massari on Serving a “No Menu” Menu at Lucciola

It’s easy to pour over a menu hours or even days before arriving at a restaurant — after all, menus are readily available online — typically. But at Michele Casadei Massari’s Lucciola on the Upper West Side, that’s not always the case.

The Bologna-born chef offers a “no menu” menu in which guests can choose a five-, seven-, or nine-course meal curated by Lucciola in real time. And it’s quite the experience.

There is plenty of anticipation when you order an option you think you may like. But to have someone prepare something that is a complete surprise — with very high levels of quality and innovation — provides a different kind of suspense altogether.

Massari, who previously shared his gluten-free pantry with us, opened up about the dining experience in a question and answer session with Appetito.

What made you decide to provide a "no menu" option?

First, let me say that everything I do begins with myself as the first client. I see, imagine, cook, and create, strongly believing that something should be exciting and brought to the market and the attention of clients for a specific reason and form. I believe that form follows function, and in my world, the function is to create an intimate approach to exploring the most complete and varied culinary experiences through colors, ingredients, wine, and the best ceramics, flatware, and, most importantly, a deep love for our industry. The form is the restaurant, and the "no menu" option is a natural extension of this philosophy.

What do you believe is the benefit for a customer to choose a menu without choices?

Choosing a "no menu" experience allows the guest to fully trust the chef, letting go of any preconceived expectations and allowing themselves to be immersed in the moment. It's about surrendering to the artistry of the kitchen and being open to discovering new flavors and combinations they might not have chosen on their own.

What makes this kind of dining experience special?

The "no menu" experience is special because it is highly personalized and spontaneous. Each dish is created in real-time, taking into account the mood of the evening, the season, and the individual preferences of the guest. It’s a culinary dance, an improvisation where the chef and the guest are partners in creating something unrepeatable. It’s my jazz in the kitchen—and just as jazz requires a deep understanding of melodies and music, my culinary work is grounded in the study and mastery of ingredients and techniques.

What is the beauty of having no menu for you?

For me, the beauty lies in the freedom it provides. Without a menu, I am free to experiment, innovate, and push boundaries. It’s an opportunity to create something new and exciting every night, to challenge myself and my team, and to keep the art of cooking fresh and vibrant. The must is using the freshest ingredients we have that day—no “walk-in refrigerator” ingredients. Everything is prepared here and now, for you, at its peak freshness.

Do you make every no menu experience different?

Absolutely. No two "no menu" experiences are ever the same. Each one is crafted specifically for that moment, that guest, and those particular ingredients. It’s about creating something ephemeral—a culinary experience that exists only for that night and then is gone, leaving behind a lasting memory. It’s my fashion, my style, our restraint, but totally dedicated to you for once—the ultimate tailored experience. We even tailor the pace of the dinner. For example, some of our clients appreciate knowing that a 7-course meal can be served in 89 minutes, while others love to spend hours with us. Different needs, but always one answer: Lucciola.

How do you plan and prepare your kitchen with no menu as an option?

Quality, ingredient, and portion control are key. Successfully offering a "no menu" option requires preparation and flexibility. My kitchen team and I are always ready to pivot, using the freshest ingredients and adapting our techniques to create something extraordinary on the spot. It requires a deep understanding of ingredients, impeccable timing, and a team that is in perfect sync. Our job is to simplify rather than complicate, to take things off the plate rather than add unnecessary ingredients. We never lose focus on how important temperature is to the taste of any culinary creation—just as it is with wine and liquors.

Anything else you'd like to add?

The "no menu" experience is a reflection of my philosophy that dining should be an adventure, not just a meal. It’s about pushing the boundaries of what food can be, creating a dialogue between the chef and the guest, and celebrating the spontaneity and creativity that makes cooking an art form. Freedom comes from clarity and being up to date, just in the right time and space. We stand by everything we do, starting with our ingredients and our extensive wine list—more than 1,350 different wines for about 18 chairs. So many stories, so many pairings await your dinners with us, just waiting for you.