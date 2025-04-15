Poggioreale in America Reunion Celebrates Heritage in New Orleans

New Orleans, LA – March 22–23, 2025 — Hundreds of descendants of Poggioreale, Sicily, gathered in New Orleans for the Poggioreale in America, Inc . (PIA) reunion—an emotional, joyful celebration of ancestry, culture, community and food that drew participants from across the United States and beyond.

The reunion took place at two of New Orleans' restaurants— Briquette and Creole Cookery —where attendees immersed themselves in traditional Sicilian fare, heartfelt conversations, and the shared joy of discovering relatives and friends connected by heritage. It was a testament to the power of community and the bond of Poggioreale’s legacy.

A major highlight of the weekend was a video message from Mayor Carmelo Palermo of Poggioreale, Sicily, who shared exciting updates about efforts to restore Poggioreale Antica, the historic town site destroyed by the 1968 earthquake that also devestated much of the Belice Valley. His message revealed plans for a new museum and building renovations aimed at welcoming international visitors and preserving the town’s cultural treasures.

Representing the Poggiorealese community of Sydney, Australia, Cavaliere Pietro Maniscalco delivered an inspiring talk about his lifelong connection to Poggioreale and the work he has done on behalf of elderly Sicilian immigrants through the S. Antonio Da Padova Protettore di Poggioreale, Sydney Society . Honored with the Order of Australia and Italy’s Cavaliere title, Maniscalco reminded everyone that the Sicilian spirit knows no borders.

Honoring Traditions and Community Leaders

Among the speakers was Patrick Campesi, Italian real estate consultant, President St. Expedite Lodge Order ISDA and Vice President of the American Italian Federation of the Southeast. Campesi spoke about the importance of community involvement and preserving cultural identity, especially in today’s fast-changing world. His insights encouraged attendees to remain engaged and to pass down their heritage to future generations.Tony Cortello, local restaurateur and member of the Italian Marching Club, stopped by to extend a warm New Orleans welcome to our Poggioreale in America family.

The reunion also included meaningful gifts of blessed breads and cuccidati from the St. Joseph Altar at Mary Queen of Peace Church in Mandeville and the Saint Joseph Altar at Saint Peter Church, Covington—bringing a sacred tradition into the weekend festivities.

Special thanks were extended to Charles Marsala, President of the American-Italian Federation of the Southeast and 2025 Italian Grand Marshal of the Louisiana Irish-Italian Parade. Marsala gifted a Caluda’s Italian Flag King Cake, bringing a sweet taste of New Orleans' Mardi Gras to the celebration.

Proclamations and Continuing the Legacy

Joseph I. Giarrusso III, Councilman for District A, helped facilitate two official proclamations from the City of New Orleans - one welcoming PIA reunion members and guests, and another commending Mayor Carmelo Palermo. Although Councilman Giarrusso was unable to attend in person, his involvement showed strong local support for international heritage preservation efforts.

This year’s gathering was the first since the sudden passing of PIA’s beloved president and co-founder, Tina (Todaro/Tondola) Anderson. In her memory, the reunion raised over $5,000, which will support website upkeep, college scholarships, and future projects. Tina’s legacy inspired many attendees to volunteer for leadership roles within the organization, which now looks ahead to hosting more reunions, planning trips to Sicily , publishing research and books, and expanding its international outreach.

Festivities Throughout New Orleans

The reunion coincided with a lively weekend of Italian heritage events throughout the city:

53rd Annual Pasta Party at the Hilton : On Friday, guests gathered at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside for what is billed as the world’s largest bowl of pasta con le sarde, prepared by Chef David Greco of the Bronx’s Arthur Avenue.

Italian-American St. Joseph’s Parade : On Saturday, March 22, the Italian-American St. Joseph Society held its famous parade with 16 floats, nine marching bands, and a crowd of tuxedoed marchers distributing flowers, beads, and pasta through the French Quarter.

Louisiana Irish-Italian Parade : On Sunday, March 23, Metairie hosted the 43rd Annual Irish-Italian Parade, featuring over 120 floats and marching units—further emphasizing the region's deep cultural roots and festive spirit.

Looking Ahead

The 2025 Poggioreale in America Reunion was more than a celebration—it was a moment of remembrance, renewal, and recommitment to the community. As PIA sets its sights on the future, it remains focused on honoring the past while building an even stronger, more connected global Poggioreale family for generations to come.