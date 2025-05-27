Rebecca Elizabeth Launches an Italian Summer Inspired Collection

Naples, Italy-based slow fashion brand Rebecca Elizabeth has dropped “Luce di Soleil,” an array of unique dresses perfect for spring and summer.

Designer Rebecca Bush says the collection, which is made up of more than a dozen dresses, was “born from the dream of an endless Italian summer.”

“It’s inspired by that golden, slowed-down feeling you get here during the summer in Italy, and the kind of beauty that reveals itself when you move more slowly,” Bush says.

A design from the Luce di Soleiel collection of Rebecca Elizabeth.

For design, she played with elements of shimmer and transparency in pieces crafted with sustainable Italian textiles she sourced in Milan. The fabrics, she says, feel luxe but are grounded.

Bush put to use foil cotton that is natural and breathable but is able to catch light, rainbow butterfly embroidery and airy layers in certain pieces. She also played with structure including bubble skirts on the Novella dress, soft scrunchy straps on the Elektra and lace-up details on the Vespera dress.

“I wanted everything to feel alive with light,” Bush says.

Her focus is not only on style but also on comfort. All the dresses, which are made-to-order in the brand’s atelier, are crafted with natural cotton linings to maintain a feeling of comfort even in high temperatures.

The collection is made up of 14 dresses in total including the Elektra Dress Luna Di Miele, Elektra Dress Fleur Block Print, Elektra Dress Aurora Metallic, Zephyr Dress Noir Farfalla, Zephyr Dress Fleur Block Print, Zephyr Dress Cream Farfalla, Soleil Gown in Lilac/Bianco, Soleil Gown in Butter/Noir, Lavinia Dress Aurora Metallic, Lucilla Dress Aurora Metallic, Lucilla Dress in Melon Sorbet, Lucilla Dress Celeste Seersucker, Vespera Dress Bianco Farfalla and Novella Dress Cloud Blue Linen.

Because of the made-to-order-nature of the dresses, Bush says clients can request length, color and detail adjustments to their liking.

Ultimately, she wants her customers to feel as if they’re wearing art. And, Bush says this collection marks the first time she feels her voice is “fully formed” as a designer.

“This collection is a major turning point for me,” Bush says. “Creatively, emotionally—honestly, in every way,” she says. “Since moving to Italy, I’ve been slowly rebuilding my world, reconnecting with myself, and healing some really deep parts of my past. It’s something I haven’t always spoken openly about, but it’s been a quiet force behind this collection. I feel lighter. I feel stronger. And that sense of freedom and self-discovery is woven into every piece in this line.”

Rebecca Elizabeth dresses are available to order through the brand’s website.