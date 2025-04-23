Serie A: Final Five Matches—Inter-Napoli Title Fight & Gameday Amatriciana

At Appetito, we invite our readers to embrace all aspects of the Italian lifestyle. While our primary focus is food and drink, there’s no denying that soccer is a pillar of society in Italy. And after a brief break, we’re back (by popular demand) with our weekly snapshot of Italian Serie A soccer. For those unfamiliar with Italy’s top league, be sure to check out this guide and get up to speed.

The final five matches of the season are nearing, and for Inter and Napoli, the plot thickens as they race toward the Scudetto title. These two have been entangled in a season-long battle, and there’s no telling which will take the league’s top spot. Last Sunday saw both teams tie in the standings at 71 points, meaning these last five games will be nothing short of riveting. To help you enjoy this weekend’s action, we’ve got another great recipe and some snack ideas that you won’t want to miss. Buona partita!

Inter Milan vs. Roma

Sun, April 27 at TBD* on Paramount +

Inter goes into this match against Roma with their chances of securing a second consecutive Scudetto at stake. And with Roma on the rebound since the arrival of their new head coach, Claudio Ranieri, this will be a challenging match for the Nerazzurri – one that is further complicated by the fact that Inzaghi’s players are exhausted by their continuous playing in both the UEFA Champions League and Coppa Italia.

In addition to fatigue, Inter has been plagued with rotating injuries in recent weeks, among several of its key players, including striker Marcus Thuram. His absence has created problems for the team’s famed dream team “ThuLa” offensive line – consisting of Thuram and Lautaro Martinez, who has been forced to find a new rhythm with teammates Marko Arnautovic and Mehdi Taremi. Meanwhile, Roma has not lost any of their last five matches, giving the Giallorossi an elevated sense of confidence, which will make them a dangerous opponent on Saturday.

The Inter Store near Milan’s iconic Castello Sforzesco.The Inter Store near Milan’s iconic Castello Sforzesco. Photo: Justin Patulli

Napoli vs. Torino

Sunday, April 27 at 2:45 pm EST on Paramount +

The prospect of a fourth Scudetto win for Napoli – after winning their third in 2023 – has Naples buzzing with energy. And while the arrival of coach Antonio Conte and players Romelu Lukaku and Scott McTominay have led the team to make a stellar comeback, after last year’s lacklustre performance, there appears to be trouble in paradise. Conte recently expressed dissatisfaction for the club’s handling of the transfer market – a comment that many felt could create unease for the morale of Napoli, including team president Aurelio De Laurentiis. How this will play out on the pitch is anyone’s guess.

Drama aside, there is no doubt that Conte’s roster will be determined to prove their worth in these final five matches, and this face-off against Torino is no exception. The last time these two met was in December 2024, with that game ending in a 1-0 loss for Torino. But as is often the case, struggling teams have a way of pulling together and causing an upset for the league’s biggest clubs, which means that Napoli cannot let their guard down in this match.

Fettuccine all’Amatriciana from one of my favorite spots in Rome: Pizza in Trevi. Photo: Justin Patulli

Gameday Recipe

Having just returned from Rome, I can’t help but recommend pasta all'Amatriciana. With the first match taking place in Milan, it may seem odd to recommend a popular staple in the city of the opponent, but I find this dish incredibly hard to resist. It also happens to be super easy and economical to prepare, which is a plus. If guanciale and sauce are too savory, depending on the time the match airs in your region, opt for a strong espresso and toast topped with this creamy pistachio spread from Pariani, available on Giadzy.

For the match between Napoli and Torino, I suggest keeping it simple with an afternoon aperitivo and this lemon spritz couldn’t be more perfect. With summer just around the corner – or at least in Naples – nothing is more quenching than a drink that features a fan favorite like limoncello. Paired with some snacks like nuts, taralli, and charcuterie, this is a winning combo for a match that is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

* EDITORIAL NOTE: At the time of writing, the exact Inter-Roma match time was unknown due to rescheduling due to the Pope Francis’s funeral on Saturday, when the game was originally supposed to be played. We will update the kickoff time when available.