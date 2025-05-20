Serie A: “Fried Up” for the Final Friday in Italian Football

At Appetito, our appreciation for Italian culture goes beyond food and travel; something we’ve demonstrated over the past few months with our weekly column about Serie A soccer. From the start, our mission has been to show our audience how soccer is more than a sport in Italy, it’s a societal cornerstone that brings people together. And with matchday 38—the final one of the season—upon us, it’s time for us to bid farewell. We want to extend our gratitude to our devoted readers who followed along and embraced the spirit of the beautiful game.

But before the final whistle blows, here’s one final look at how this unpredictable, yet thrilling season could conclude. The outcome of this match will (most likely) determine the winner of the 2024/25 Scudetto. However, a small margin of possibility exists that this year’s Serie A champion could only be determined in a rare, but exhilarating play-off match. For all the details on this and some blockbuster snack pairings, be sure to read on!

A lively display in the streets of Napoli after the club’s last championship, only two years ago. Another win would make this the club’s history. Photo: Georgiana Andreca via Unsplash.

SCUDETTO SHOWDOWN: TITLE DREAMS FOR NAPOLI & INTER

For weeks now, fans across the world have speculated how the season could end and who would be this year’s Campione d’Italia. And though it’s been apparent for quite some time that either Napoli or Inter would be the victor, fans of both clubs will most likely have to wait for the outcome of this week’s matches to find out who will raise the trophy. But with a single point separating them in the standings, it is possible that both fandoms will have to wait a few days longer before finding out if they can celebrate their victory or console their defeat. Here is how it could all play out:

If Napoli wins their match against Cagliari and Inter wins, loses, or ties their match against Como, the winner will be Napoli.

If Napoli ties or loses their match and Inter wins their match, the winner will be Inter.

If Napoli and Inter lose their respective matches, Napoli still wins the Scudetto with a one point advantage.

But if Napoli loses their match and Inter ties theirs, the two will end the season with equal points and be forced to a play-off match to decide this year’s winner.

Given the complexity of how everything could pan out, Lega Serie A (the Serie A league) has decided that both Napoli and Inter will play their matches on Friday, May 23 at 2:45pm EST. If the outcome of both games result in the need for a play-off match, that one will take place on Monday, May 26. This would allow both clubs sufficient time to rest ahead of what will be an unprecedented event that will surely engage football fans in Italy and across the world!

Inter enjoyed an incredibly talented roster during its 2024/25 season, which helped them get to the brink of winning both Serie A and UEFA Champions League. Will it be enough to guarantee them two championships? Photo: Justin Patulli.

MATCH TIMES

Como vs. Inter

Fri, May 23 at 2:45pm EST on Paramount +

Napoli vs. Cagliari

Fri, May 23 at 2:45pm EST on Paramount +

GAMEDAY RECIPE

While this week’s Napoli and Inter matches fall on a Friday afternoon, let’s be honest, it is a long weekend after all and most people will be eager to kick it off early. With that in mind, a crispy, fried snack and a good bubbly beverage is in order. But before you settle for a bag of chips, consider something a bit more gourmet like these fried and breaded zucchini flowers. Not only are these authentically Italian, they’re super addictive, even more so than chips! It may be a bit early to source these, depending on where you live, but they’re often available in late May until the end of summer.

Alternatively, you could opt for these Roman-style fried artichokes; a classic on menus in the eternal City. If you’re hosting a sizable crowd, I would recommend doubling or tripling up on these because it’s nearly impossible to stop at just one. Both fried snacks can be paired with an Italian lager like Birra Moretti or Peroni. But for those who don’t like beer, you can easily substitute with another effervescent choice like an Aperol Spritz, Prosecco or even an Italian soda like this limonata by Sanpellegrino, which is available at Eataly and most major supermarkets. Finish everything off with a crowd-pleasing charcuterie board, featuring soft and hard-aged cheeses, along with some prosciutto crudo, spicy soppressata, olives, and some grissini for added crunch and starch. And with that, we’ve got only one thing left to say: Buona partita e alla prossima!