Serie A: Napoli-Inter, Milan-Lazio, Fried Mozzarella Sandwich

At Appetito, we invite our readers to embrace the Italian lifestyle. And while our primary focus is food and drink, we’re bringing you a weekly glimpse of another sacred pillar in Italian culture: Serie A. If you’re new to Italy’s top soccer league, check out this guide and get up to speed.

As always, this weekend is set to deliver plenty of action in the world of Serie A, with two thrilling matches on the schedule! In addition to our preview of these highly anticipated games, we’ve got some great recipe ideas to help you enjoy them with your friends and family. Buon appetito e buona partita!

Napoli vs. Inter Milan

Sat, Mar 1 at 12:00pm EST

If there’s one must-watch match this weekend, it’s this one! Tensions always run high when these two teams meet, but this season, the stakes are even greater. Napoli has dominated the top spot for most of the season, but after a surprising loss to Como last weekend, they’ve conceded their position to Inter Milan. With a narrow gap separating them in the standings, this match is undoubtedly pivotal in their respective pursuits of the championship title.

A victory for the Nerazzurri moves them closer to winning the Scudetto for a second consecutive season. This comes on the heels of an injury to the club’s primary goalkeeper, Yann Sommer, who is expected to be out for the next month due to a broken thumb and subsequent surgery. However, hopes remain high among fans after substitute goalkeeper Josep Martínez made a successful debut last weekend against Genoa. It’s also been rumored in recent days that star striker Marcus Thuram could return to the team’s lineup against Napoli, reinforcing the club’s scoring power. That said, this is not the time for Inter Milan to let their guard down, as Napoli has undoubtedly spent the week working hard to be in top form for what is always one of the league’s most epic battles!

Where to Watch Napoli-Inter Milan: Paramount +

AC Milan vs. Lazio

Sun, Mar 2 at 2:45pm EST

While qualifying for the Scudetto is virtually impossible for either team at this stage in the season, both still have a chance to secure a spot in the top four — granting them entry into next year’s UEFA Champions League. This comes amid what many in the media have labelled to be AC Milan’s worst week in recent weeks, with mounting pressure on head coach Sergio Conceicao to push the club further in the standings. When he arrived, the Rossoneri were in eighth place and under his leadership, they have continued to struggle to make meaningful progress. AC Milan faces Bologna on Thursday in a midweek fixture before taking on Lazio this Sunday, further risking a blow to the morale of both players and fans alike. With these being decisive days for the historic Milanese club, all eyes will be on both matches.

Meanwhile, Lazio enjoys a comfortable cushion in the standings over their opponent, but will need to bounce back after a goalless draw against Venezia last weekend. The last time they faced AC Milan in August 2024, the match ended in a 2-2 draw, making it crucial this time around for every line to work in harmony and create the right conditions for Lazio’s strikers to find the back of the net. With AC Milan fighting to redeem their season and Lazio eager to solidify their position, this is a fierce showdown worth watching!

Where to Watch AC Milan-Lazio: Paramount +

Gameday Recipe

To keep things simple, this weekend I’ve got an easy recipe that works perfectly for either game! This fried mozzarella sandwich is a twist on “mozzarella in carrozza” — a classic from the Campania region that later became popular in the U.S. And despite its name suggesting it's fried, it can actually be cooked in the oven or air fryer, resulting in a crispy texture without any grease. Suitable for lunch or aperitivo, it pairs perfectly with any bubbly beverage like beer, sparkling wine, or even a blood orange aranciata. No matter what combination you choose, this one’s sure to be an all-around winner!