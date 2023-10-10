Brunch Bliss: Fried Mozzarella Sandwich
Executive chef Adam Leonti of NYC’s Cucina Alba presents an eggy, cheesy breakfast sandwich inspired by a Neapolitan street food staple. Try it on the restaurant’s brunch menu or use the chef’s recipe to make your own Mozzarella in Carrozza at home!
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Appetito
Try These 6 Italian-ish NA Cocktails for “Sober October”
Looking for ideas of how to drink NA Cocktails for a Sober October, Italian-style? Here are six drink recipe ideas, hold the alcohol.
One on One with Anthony Mangieri, America’s Most Celebrated Pizzaiolo
An in-depth conversation with the humble pizza maker in New York who has conquered the world with his Neapolitan pies.
Bona Furtuna
How to Work Birrittella’s Pizza Dough
Pizzaiolo Nicole Russell and Appetito Editor-in-Chief demonstrate how to prepare a package of Birrittella's Pizza Dough, from proofing to stretching—everything you need to know to make a perfect pizza, calzone, and other delicious kitchen creations.
Homemade Pizza with Birrittella’s
In part two of the Birrittella's series, acclaimed pizzaiola, Nicole Russell, host of Pizza Wars, shows Appetito magazine's Andrew Cotto how to create a homemade pizza using Birrittella's Pizza Dough.