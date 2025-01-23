Serie A: Napoli-Juventus, Lazio-Fiorentina, Turkey Meatball Sandwich 

At Appetito, we encourage our readers to embrace the Italian lifestyle. And while our primary focus is food and drink, we’re bringing you a weekly snapshot of another sacred pillar in Italian culture: Serie A soccer (here's an explainer about the league, its teams, and its players). This weekend promises plenty of action for fans of Italy’s top league. Among the many scheduled matches, two are certain to receive their fair share of attention, and with good reason. In addition to our preview of these highly anticipated games, we have some recipe ideas to help you enjoy the game with your friends and family.

Napoli vs. Juventus

Sat, Jan 25 at 12:00pm EST

The relationship between Napoli and Juventus is akin to that of oil and water, making it one of the fiercest rivalries in Serie A and a must-watch. Despite this, their last match against each other ended with a goalless tie. Since then, Napoli has risen to first place with 50 points, undisputedly making them the league’s biggest adversary; a far cry from last season, when they finished in tenth place with only 53 points! Much of this year’s success is attributed to coach Antonio Conte’s relentless rebuilding of the team’s competitiveness. Ironically, it was only until a few days ago that many were certain that the imminent departure of Juventus defender Danilo would see him join Napoli. Some sources indicated that Conte was keen to add the seasoned player to his roster, but that won’t be possible anymore as the defender has chosen to return home to Brazil.

Quick Facts Ahead of the Game

Napoli has played 21 matches so far with 16 wins

With eight goals, Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku is among the league’s top scorers

Juventus currently sits in fifth place with 37 points, but has yet to concede a loss during the 2024/25 season

With seven goals, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is among the league’s top scorers

Lazio vs. Fiorentina

Sun, Jan 26 at 2:45pm EST

The last time these two played each other was in September of 2024, with la viola (Fiorentina) beating Lazio 2-1 thanks to two penalty kicks. With both teams under the direction of new coaches, this season has been far from dull. And with only one team separating them in the standings, the potential winner of this match is anyone’s guess. Lazio may have a six-point advantage, but Fiorentina boasts the league’s third highest scorer: Moise Kean, who has 12 goals in 20 matches. That said, Lazio performed spectacularly in their last game (against Verona), while la viola hasn’t won in six weeks.

Quick Facts Ahead of the Game

Lazio currently has 39 points, placing them in fourth place

Fiorentina currently sits in sixth place with 33 points, placing them behind Juventus, but still ahead of clubs like AC Milan and Roma

Gameday Recipe

There’s nothing better than digging into a hearty meatball sandwich on gameday. And since it’s still January and most people are attempting to stay committed to their fitness goals for the new year, these turkey meatballs are a winning choice! For starters, they’re baked instead of fried, before simmering them in a sauce of your choice. When it comes to the bread, go with whatever you like – traditional ciabatta, multigrain, gluten-free, or even keto.

Meanwhile, for a quintessential Italian snack, give lupini beans like these ones from Brami a try. But before you let the word “bean” put you off, hear me out when I say that these are addictive. A popular snack in Italy, lupini are salty and briny, plus they’re packed with protein and fiber — making these little beans a nutrient-dense snack. So go ahead and give them a try. We’d love to hear your thoughts on this mighty little bean. Buon appetite!

Appetito may earn commission from links clicked in this story.