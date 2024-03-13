Why You Should Use Turkey to Make Meatballs

Years ago, for some reason, I decided to make meatballs out of ground turkey instead of ground beef, veal, and pork. Why? I don't know, I was probably on some health kick. Wow. Am I so glad I did.

These are so much lighter than a traditional meatball, and yes, they are healthier, but the overall flavor in my mind is just better. This is probably because the aromatics aren't overwhelmed by the traditional, heavier meats, so the flavor profile in each bite is increased.

My family loves these turkey meatballs, too, so this is the only way I make them now. I hope you give them a try!

1 lb. ground turkey (preferably not all white meat)

1 egg

1 cup seasoned Panko bread crumbs

4 garlic cloves

1 handful parsley

1/4 inch slice red onion

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 splash red wine

1 Tsp. each of salt & pepper

cooking spray Directions Heat oven to 375.

Line two baking sheets with foil.

Finely chop the garlic, onion and parsley and put in a large bowl.

Add the egg, olive oil, salt and pepper.

Mix with a spoon, then add the bread crumbs.

Mix until combined then add the ground turkey.

Using your hands knead everything until fully mixed.

Spray the cooking oil on your hands.

Make golf ball size meatballs, placing each on the foil-lined sheets.

Bake for 20 minutes, flipping halfway through baking.

