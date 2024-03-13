Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

Why You Should Use Turkey to Make Meatballs

Our Low Country Bella shares her recipe for Turkey Meatballs and why she will never go back to the traditional blend of meats.

10:03 AM EDT on March 13, 2024

A Turkey Meatball from Low Country Bella.

A Turkey Meatball from Low Country Bella.

Years ago, for some reason, I decided to make meatballs out of ground turkey instead of ground beef, veal, and pork. Why? I don't know, I was probably on some health kick. Wow. Am I so glad I did.

These are so much lighter than a traditional meatball, and yes, they are healthier, but the overall flavor in my mind is just better. This is probably because the aromatics aren't overwhelmed by the traditional, heavier meats, so the flavor profile in each bite is increased.

My family loves these turkey meatballs, too, so this is the only way I make them now. I hope you give them a try!

Turkey Meatballs

0 from 0 votes
Recipe by Low Country Bella
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

20

minutes
Cooking time

25

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. 1 ground turkey (preferably not all white meat)

  • 1 1 egg

  • 1 cup 1 seasoned Panko bread crumbs

  • 4 4 garlic cloves

  • 1 handful 1 parsley

  • 1 1/4inch slice 1 red onion

  • 1 Tbsp. 1 olive oil

  • 1 splash 1 red wine

  • 1 Tsp. 1 each of salt & pepper

  • cooking spray

Directions

  • Heat oven to 375.  
  • Line two baking sheets with foil.
  • Finely chop the garlic, onion and parsley and put in a large bowl.  
  • Add the egg, olive oil, salt and pepper.  
  • Mix with a spoon, then add the bread crumbs.  
  • Mix until combined then add the ground turkey.  
  • Using your hands knead everything until fully mixed.  
  • Spray the cooking oil on your hands.   
  • Make golf ball size meatballs, placing each on the foil-lined sheets.  
  • Bake for 20 minutes, flipping halfway through baking. 
  • Remove and simmer with your favorite sauce to finish. 

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

Chef Travel Diary: Forsythia NYC Team in Rome and Modena

Chef/owner Jacob Siwak of popular Lower East Side trattoria Forsythia explains why he runs annual staff trips to Italy and recounts the team’s recent excursion to Rome and Emilia-Romagna.

March 13, 2024
Recipes

This Espresso Martini Is a Refresh on a Classic

For Espresso Martini Day on March 15, our contributor shares the story of the cocktail's origins and a vodka-less recipe featuring Grand Brulot.

March 12, 2024
Features

Where to Get Your Easter Desserts in NYC or Shipped Nationwide

Our pastry chef contributor shares her favorite NYC spots for Easter desserts that can be shipped nationwide.

March 12, 2024
See all posts