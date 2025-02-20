Serie A: Torino-AC Milan, Empoli-Atalanta, Spent Coffee Negroni

At Appetito, we encourage our readers to embrace the Italian lifestyle. And while our primary focus is food and drink, we’re bringing you a weekly snapshot of another sacred pillar in Italian culture: Serie A. If you’re not familiar with Italy’s top soccer league, check out this guide and get up to speed.

This weekend promises plenty of action in the world of Serie A, with two noteworthy matches on the schedule! Along with our preview of these highly anticipated games, we have some recipe ideas to help you enjoy them with your friends and family. Buon appetito e buona partita!

Photo: Pixabay

Torino vs. AC Milan

Sat Feb 22 at 12:00pm EST

This match promises to be an exciting battle. AC Milan is ahead of Torino in the standings, but Torino has shown it can compete against the league’s top clubs. Their last match in August 2024 ended in a 2-2 draw. Since then, Torino has made some changes to its roster, including the recent signing of left-back Cristiano Biraghi. But his arrival hasn’t gone as planned after a last-minute own goal against Bologna cost his team the match.

Meanwhile, AC Milan continues its rebuild with strong guidance from Senior Advisor Zlatan Ibrahimović. The club legend recently stressed the importance and expectation of consistent delivery from the team, saying, “Every match is like a final, every match counts.” With this mantra being reinforced daily, there’s no doubt AC Milan will give their all to dominate this match and avoid any risk of a draw against their opponent.

Quick Stats

Torino is currently in 12 th place with 28 points

AC Milan is currently in 7th place with 41 points

Photo: Pixabay

Empoli vs. Atalanta

Sun Feb 23 at 12:00pm EST

Overall, Atalanta has had a strong season, placing them third in the standings. However, a goalless draw last weekend against lower-performing Cagliari revealed some weaknesses for the Bergamo-based club. Head coach Gian Piero Gasperini pointed to injuries among his strikers as a key explanation. Despite this, Atalanta still boasts the league’s top scorer, Mateo Retegui, with 20 goals. While Empoli sits even lower in the standings than Cagliari, striker Sebastiano Esposito — who has eight goals in 20 matches — could still pose an offensive threat. This match is vital for Atalanta to keep their Scudetto dreams alive, while securing a spot in next year’s UEFA Champions League.

Quick Facts

Empoli is currently in 17 th place with 21 points

Atalanta is currently in 3rd place with 51 points

Gameday Recipe

With the first match taking place in Turin — a city with a strong coffee culture — this Spent Coffee Negroni is the perfect game-day drink. It transforms your morning coffee grounds into an elevated and bold version of this classic cocktail. To further embrace the spirit of Torinese coffee culture, this drink could pair well with snacks like chocolate-covered nuts or a gianduja hazelnut chocolate bar. The chocolate offers an element of decadence, while the nuts add the right amount of crunch to calm your nerves during the game!

And even though the second match isn’t on Piedmontese soil, this reimagined Negroni still works great. In fact, it pairs really well with this super simple Tuscan castagnaccio recipe. This one is perfect for all the non-bakers out there; it’s virtually foolproof and will guarantee buona figura with your guests.