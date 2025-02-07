Serie A: Torino-Genoa, Lecce-Bologna, Zucchini Fritters & Tortellini

At Appetito, we encourage our readers to embrace the Italian lifestyle. And while our primary focus is food and drink, we’re bringing you a weekly snapshot of another sacred pillar in Italian culture: Serie A soccer. With each weekend of Italy’s top league packed with plenty of action, picking which games to follow can be tricky. Luckily, we’ve got a sneak peek of two matches that are worth tuning into.

This weekend, we’re shifting our focus from the league’s biggest clubs to those that receive a bit less attention from the international media. In addition to our regular preview of these highly anticipated games, we’ve got some great recipe ideas that will help you enjoy it all with your friends and family. Plus, these snacks and meals can easily be added to any Super Bowl menu. Buon appetito e buona partita!

Torino vs. Genoa

Sat. Feb 8 at 2:45pm

Torino takes on Genoa for the second time this season after a 0-0 draw back in December. With only one point separating these two in the standings, there’s no doubt that the competition will be fierce. And while there’s no predicting the outcome of this game, it’s important to note that Torino hasn’t lost a match since before Christmas. The new year has seen them fare relatively well against the league’s bigger clubs like Juventus, Atalanta, and Fiorentina – with each of these fixtures ending with a tie for them. Torino also just announced the signing of left-backer Cristiano Biraghi. The ex-Fiorentina captain brings tenacity to the club with his experience as a defender and midfielder, making him a great addition to the team’s roster.

Quick Facts Ahead of the Game

Torino is currently in 11 th place with 27 points

Genoa is currently in 12th place with 26 points

Lecce vs. Bologna

Sun. Feb 9 at 12:00pm

Throughout its history, Lecce has split its time between Serie A and Serie B. This season, the Puglia-based club is making its third consecutive appearance in Italy’s top division. While it’s too early to determine if they’ll return next season or face relegation, as it stands now, they appear to be safe. That said, Lecce will need to work hard against Bologna, who has proven to be a relentless opponent this season. The last time the two met, the match ended with Bologna taking the victory after striker Riccardo Orsolini — the team’s highest scorer — scored the game’s only goal with a header. Meanwhile, just days ago, it was announced that Davide Calabria joined Bologna on loan from AC Milan. The right-back player brings speed and experience to the club’s defensive line.

Quick Facts Ahead of the Game

Lecce is currently in 14 th place with 23 points

Bologna is currently in 7th place with 37 points

Gameday Recipe

There’s nothing quite like a crispy snack when watching the game. And sure, it might be easier to rip open a bag of chips, but believe me when I say that you should give these Calabrian zucchini fritters a try. They’re great eaten on their own or can be served with your favorite dipping sauce. With it being Super Bowl weekend, a spicy hot sauce feels like the perfect match. Combine these crispy fritters with a beer of your choice, maybe opting for an Italian lager like Birra Moretti.



The above are great options for Saturday’s game, but the match between Lecce and Bologna calls for something more robust. It’s true that this match will take place on Pugliese turf, but with Bologna in the mix, I couldn’t stop myself from recommending a stuffed pasta like this tortellini recipe. Not only is this option super easy to make and tasty, it also comes with its health benefits. The lemon and basil can enhance digestion, which will be very helpful with all the indulgences this Super Bowl weekend!