Stracciatella in Italy: From Soup to Cheese to Gelato

What do an egg-drop soup, stringy buffalo cheese, and a chocolate flake gelato flavor all have in common? In Italy, these dishes share the name stracciatella. The word comes from the Italian verb stracciare, which means “to shred” or “to tear.” Originating in different Italian regions, these three dishes may not share any ingredients, but they share the technique of a shredded or torn component. From brothy to creamy to frozen, here is how stracciatella takes shape in three very different Italian dishes.

Stracciatella Soup

Classic Stracciatella alla Romana, the original soup version of the dish. Photo: Julia Savasta

The oldest application of the name is the Roman soup known as Stracciatella alla Romana, which dates back as far as the 15th century. It starts with a mixture of eggs and Parmigiano cheese, herbs, or seasoning, with hot meat or chicken broth. Made similarly to Chinese egg drop soup, drizzling and whisking the egg mixture into boiling broth forms soft, stringy shreds that resemble little rags. Soup in Italy is a first course, light and nourishing, and perfectly suited for when you are feeling under the weather.

Stracciatella Cheese

Stracciatella di Bufala served with crusty bread, drizzled with olive oil. Photo: Margaret Ross

Originating in Apulia, the heel of the Italian boot, Stracciatella di Bufala is a stringy, gooey cheese traditionally made of buffalo milk. It is the stretched curds of mozzarella cheese, and resembles small shreds swimming in thick cream. The soft cheese is consumed fresh and also serves as the interior of burrata, encased in stretchy mozzarella like a buttery dumpling. Both cheeses can be made with cow’s milk instead of buffalo. Straciatella cheese is often consumed like a dip, drizzled with olive oil and scraped up with crusty bread, but it is also commonly a topping on sandwiches, pasta, or pizza.

Stracciatella Gelato

Stracciatella gelato at La Marianna in Bergamo. Photo: Margaret Ross

Drawing inspiration from the Roman soup, the proprietors of La Marianna gelateria in Bergamo, northern Italy, concocted a new gelato flavor of the same name in the 1960s. Melted dark chocolate is drizzled into creamy fiordilatte, or sweet cream, gelato as it churns. The chocolate hardens and then shatters as it is mixed, forming crunchy chocolate flakes. The contrasting texture of a slight crunch in the cool velvety base is extremely satisfying.

Together, these dishes show how one word can stretch across Italy’s culinary map, interpreted for regional cuisine while always tied to the concept of something torn or shredded. From a soup with egg shreds, to a creamy cheese of mozzarella and cream, to a gelato flavor with chocolate flakes, straciatella proves that a single technique can give rise to wildly different flavors and traditions.