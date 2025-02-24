The Siano Family Brings Authentic Mozzarella to America

I had the pleasure of sitting down with Alfonso Siano of Siano Premium Mozzarella to learn of their unique business here in the “Queen City” of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Siano family’s journey in the cheese business began in Paestum, a charming town near the Amalfi Coast in Italy, a place that holds a special place in my heart. Just an hour and a half south of Naples, Paestum was once a major ancient Greek city along the Tyrrhenian Sea, in the heart of Magna Graecia. The town is known for its remarkably preserved ruins, including three ancient Greek temples dating back to 550-450 BC.

In the 6th century, water buffalo were introduced to the area, and today, Paestum is renowned for its unique cheese, crafted from the rich, high-fat milk of these buffalo. Fior di latte, a mozzarella made from cow's milk, originated in the region, is considered a delicacy and best enjoyed fresh.

Siano Premium Mozzarella comes in seven varieties.

In 2017, Gerardo and Alfonso Siano brought their family's artisanal cheese-making craft to Charlotte, becoming a unique mozzarella producer in the state. Both first-generation Italian Americans, Gerardo and Alfonso are married with children, and together with their parents, Rosa and Franco, they embarked on creating their business.

Siano Premium Mozzarella is a family-owned business that values the traditional Italian principles of quality and dedication. Their mozzarella is made with only the freshest, all-natural ingredients that are free from additives, preservatives, and artificial flavors.

Growing up in a town where mozzarella is bought directly from the cheesemaker every morning, the Sianos have always prioritized freshness. Unlike mass-produced cheeses, they don’t stock their products; every batch is made fresh and shipped immediately to their customers.

Alfonso (left) and Gerardo Siano.

At Siano, their work culture is deeply rooted in tradition, authenticity, and passion. They believe that food should be of the highest quality, accessible to everyone, and not just a luxury. The mozzarella they make is produced in the same way it’s made in Italy, without any preservatives, stabilizers, or chemicals. So, when shopping for mozzarella, it’s important to check labels carefully, because many cheeses contain additives, which Siano refuses to use.

Why Charlotte? Alfonso spent eight months researching the ideal location for their business, and Charlotte was a perfect fit. It’s an up-and-coming city with great potential for reaching customers throughout the southeastern U.S., and the climate here is similar to their hometown. They started working with large distributors for their wholesale business, which serves nine states and remains their main source of revenue.

Fresh product at Siano Premium Mozzarella in Charlotte, NC.

Over time, they have expanded their reach through e-commerce, which now serves 19 states. Though the e-commerce side of their business is still relatively new (just six months old), they’ve worked hard to keep shipping costs low, knowing how important freshness is for perishable products. Their main goal is to replicate the freshness of Italian mozzarella, aiming to get their products from production to the consumer within just a few days. Distributors pick up their products the same day they are made, or within a day, ensuring peak freshness.

When asked what he wanted people to know about Siano, Alfonso’s answer was simple: "Don’t trust my words—try the product!"