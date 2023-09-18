Skip to Content
Appetito home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
wine.com
Features

What I Learned during a Year in Italy

Our Editor-in-Chief reminisces about his Italian adventure 20 years later.

9:00 AM EDT on September 18, 2023

Andrew Cotto and two nuns

Andrew doing his best to fit in while on a sojourn in Italy. Photoshopped image by Diane Pham.

In September of 2003, I embarked on a year-long excursion to Italy. A few years earlier, mere days into my first visit to Florence, I decided to change the course of my life. I had been working as a sales executive in the entertainment industry for 12 years, telling myself at some point I would pivot towards the life of a writer and educator that I'd dreamed of since discovering my passion for literature in college. The beauty of Florence in particular and Italy in general convinced me to abandon my successful career in New York for a transition period in the splendor of Tuscany.

I lived in the hills south of Florence in a renovated barn adjacent to an elegant villa. The area, just outside the city, was a pastoral dreamscape of rolling hills, olive groves and vineyards. The nearby village, within walking distance via serpentine paths of dirt, had all I needed to live in bliss. Each morning I would spend hours working on my debut novel, The Domino Effect, before going down to the village to visit with my new friends in the cafe and the small shops for food and wine.

Afternoons often involved excursions into Florence; weekends explored greater Tuscany and the other regions of Italy. Every few months, I'd hop on a plane and end up in such places as Madrid, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Dublin, Brussels, or Bruges. A Mediterranean cruise over the holidays docked in Naples, Sicily, Greece, Malta, Tunisia, and Corsica.

With due respect to the absolute privilege of exposure to such magnificent places, the most satisfying aspect of this year abroad was the food I ate every day. This was especially true when I was close to home, just living a day to day existence. Every meal provided me with pleasure and — more importantly — a sense of well-being. The food was healthy and affordable. My house wine was a local Chianti from the nearby consortium that cost about two bucks a bottle. I felt secure in knowing that something magnificent, a joyous experience of body and soul, awaited in short time and at little expense. A subsequent novel, Cucina Tipica: An Italian Adventure, which takes place in the very environs of my year abroad, explains the protagonist's fascination with Italy in that "eating well and drinking well in Italy is not a privilege but a right."

Appetito's Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto, with his Italian Aventure novels. Photo by Michele Di Pietro.

Yes, some of the meals while abroad were of the spectacular variety — most notably an autumn lunch in Piemonte of Tajarin pasta with a pillow of fresh white truffles shaved on top, washed down with Barolo — but it was the prosaic experiences that most informed my year abroad and my life ever since.

I've lost a lot over the past 20 years, but I endure with gratitude for what I've gained, including a profound belief that among life's greatest pleasures is the everyday enjoyment of Italian food and drink. And this is what I share to aim in my writing in general and especially here at Appetito magazine.

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options
Andrew Cotto

I am the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Appetito magazine. I like Italian food & drink a lot.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

A Spicy Pasta Recipe with Eggplant, Capers, and Mint

Chef and Author Viola Buitoni shares a piquant pasta recipe from her cookbook, Italy by Ingredient.

September 18, 2023
News

New Restaurants and More NYC Italian Food and Drink News

Angelina Bakery opens in Brooklyn, Thomas Perone and John DeLucie announce new concepts, and it’s Feast of San Gennaro time! All that and more in this week’s NYC roundup.

September 15, 2023
Today's stories are presented by
wine.com

Wine.com

This is where the bold buy wine.
Learn More
wine.com
Recipes

Pork Tenderloin with Figs and Balsamic Sauce

Appetito contributor Chef Deborah Dal Fovo shares her sweet and savory pork tenderloin recipe that celebrates the sweetness of September

September 15, 2023
Features

Saint Bibiana Brings Coastal Italian Cuisine to Savannah

Chef Derek Simcik is at the helm of the dining and bar options at the forthcoming Hotel Bardo in Georgia’s booming seaside city. Here he tells us about the journey that led to Saint Bibiana.

September 14, 2023
See all posts