Your Italian Food & Wine Horoscope for 2025

The PittiTASTE Conference of 2025 brought together top Italian food producers and purveyors. Their theme of the year was astrology. I was fortunate to meet Ginny Chiara Viola, a well-known astrologist, and Andrea Gori, an esteemed sommelier and co-author (with Giulia Graglia) of "Sotto Il Segno del Vigno." Their book, which translates to "Under the Sign of Wine," matches astrological signs with their perfect red and white wine pairing, coupled with a fitting anecdote.

Andrea Gori (left) and Ginny Chiara Viola (center) at the PittiTASTE Conference 2025.

Andrea and Ginny together led a seminar about the influence of astrology in food. Here, we report what Italian food and wine is the best for each zodiac sign. Have a date coming up soon? Or a mother-in-law you want to impress? Wanting to find your new signature wine? Let the stars guide you!

Aries (Ariete)

The sign of Aries (Ariete).

The first sign of the Zodiac, Aries is full of life and sure of themselves. They’re known for their fiery and outgoing personality, which they’re sure to bring to their hosting skills. Aries will always include a memorable element to their dinner parties. Aries could be accused of having eyes bigger than their stomachs but will make sure their guests never go hungry! Though they’re the fiercest of the signs, they lean towards raw dishes and bold flavors that are as energetic and unforgettable as they are. Either a Bistecca al Sangue or even a Beef Tartare can match their spirit. Beloved in Italy, you really shouldn’t ask for it cooked at any other temperature in Italy. For a wine, something like a Primitivo di Manduria with its richness, wild edge, and high alcohol content is Aries' apt pairing.

Taurus (Toro)

The sign of Taurus (Toro).

Taurus is very connected with nature and thus has a strong appreciation for natural, seasonal eating. They love a traditional meal and approach dinners with patience, prepared for a long, leisurely Italian lunch. After a relaxed meal, they’ll want to sit longer to digest. Perhaps a game of Scopa on the porch? The Friulian classic dish, Frico, a large potato pancake made with onions and differently aged Friulian cheeses is a Taurus’s dream. It's comforting, shareable, and extremely authentic. Its richness means it should be eaten slowly and paired with a wine like Gavi. This white wine originating from Piemonte tells a story of the land with each sip. It’s well balanced with notes of green apple, and hints of almond. It’s mineral, dry, and bright. It is the finest of the Piemontese whites.

Gemini (Gemelli)

The sign of Gemini (Gemelli).

Geminis, admittedly, have a dual nature. They can be playful, but flighty and their relation to dining is the same. The ideal setting for a Gemini is an Aperitivo, where they can circle around and flirt with each table, and easily move onto the next when they’re bored. However, they’re great to have at a dinner party. Not entirely satisfied by sitting around for too long, a Gemini is sure to help you in the kitchen or with the tablescape. They’re always bubbling over with new recipe ideas. A Venetian aperitivo of Cicchetti is the easiest way for a Gemini to showcase their creativity. Cicchetti frequently use fish from the canals and other local ingredients, but their presentation options are endless. Different toppings can be served over crostini, fried polenta, in bowls, however the Gemini can imagine it! Geminis are like not one, but two wines: Verdicchio del Castelo di Jesi and di Materica. These twin wines are the same grape, but grow in a different environment. Both white wines from the Marche region, di Jesi is grown closer to the Adiratic, thus is saltier like the sea and warm like the sun. di Materica is grown in the mountainous area, making it more robust and acidic. These two wines, from the same group and region, but immensely different, like the two sides to a Gemini.

Cancer (Cancro)

The sign of Cancer (Cancro).

Known as the grandmother of the zodiac, Cancer would definitely pull a candy out of their purse to give to you. This matriarchal sign has an intense love of sweets and baking. A dinner is more than just a meal, it’s a way to bring their family, both real and chosen, together. They create traditional dishes that nod to history and are always authentic. For that reason, they repel fast food and dishes made without love. They are not fancy though, a simple piece of bread and butter with oregano taken from their hometown turns a simple breakfast into a love letter to family. If Cancer were a food, they could be none other than the Torte della Nonna: shortcut pastry filled with pastry cream and topped with pine nuts and a dusting of powdered sugar, this recipe is a timeless classic. Their wine is a Dolcetto. This Piemontese red is often overshadowed by the bolder Barolo and Brunello, but it's nonetheless delicious. Considered a family wine, this plummy wine is honest and delicious.

Leo (Leone)

The sign of Leo (Leone).

Leo loves food in the grandest sense. Eating a meal prepared by them is always like enjoying a feast for a (drama) queen. Not only due to the sheer abundance of food, but also because of the number of choices you’ll have on one table. A Leo will never let you leave hungry and they themselves will never turn down an offer for seconds. Leos use food to create an unforgettable experience for their guests. A big aspect of this is having the best of the best of all their ingredients. Leo is like Prosciutto di Parma, preferably eaten in Parma. The queen Italian cured meats. Its balanced flavors are so well loved. They’re what everyone is searching for on the charcuterie board at the party. Always prepared for a celebration, Leo is just like a bottle of Prosecco. Surely, they always have one slightly chilled for party emergencies. Performers at heart, Prosecco emboldens Leo to get on stage, give a toast, and make the night just a bit more about them.

Virgin (Vergine)

The sign of Virgin (Vergine).

Virgo is a very measured and responsible sign. They struggle with preparing dishes that are full of pleasure, while also making sure the people they love get proper nourishment. They’re extremely meticulous and will always ask for and accompany dietary restrictions. They lean towards healthier foods and also use food as a vehicle to show love. They’ll likely try and re-try your favorite dish until they master it. Virgo has a personal menu of their go-to dishes which they rotate between constantly. A Virgo may make you Pasta alla Norma if you stopped by for dinner. It’s full of carbs, proteins and vegetables. It’s vegetarian (just in case!) and easy to love. For a wine, they may pour you il Teroldego Rotaliano. One of Italy’s most ancient wines from the Rotaliano plain in Trentino, this red has been lost and re-discovered in 1971. It’s not too alcoholic, but still has a full flavor, making it a responsible choice for a dinner party!

Libra (Bilancia)

The sign of Libra (Bilancia).

Libras are deeply attuned to tradition and often prefer classic dishes that have stood the test of time. They excel in the kitchen by carefully following recipes, ensuring that every detail is executed properly. Presentation is of utmost importance to them, from the arrangement of the dish to the elegance of the table setting. They’ll stress over the placement of name cards to ensure everyone is seated diplomatically. Before everyone can dig in, they’ll likely take photos of some DIY centerpiece or elaborate handmade dessert. Said photo will be posted before the end of the meal. Libra is likely to serve a secondi with a wow factor, like the Faraona Ripiena. What looks like a gorgeously golden roasted chicken, actually packs a bit more intrigue. The Guinea Fowl is a much more flavorful chicken and in this fashion is stuffed with a mix of ground meat, mushrooms, onions, parmigiano, and more. Served over a bed of potatoes, this dish looks as good on Instagram as it tastes on a plate. Libra will likely fill your glass with a Vermentino. This pleasant white is the same in smell and taste. It’s friendly to all dishes and all diners' palettes.

Scorpio (Scorpione)

The sign of Scorpio (Scorpione).

Scorpios have a playful and intimate connection with food that often involves tactile experiences. They enjoy bold flavors, favoring spicy dishes and unique combinations that stimulate the senses. It’s always best to go to extremes when serving a Scorpio, they don't want to be bored. With a fondness for shared dining experiences, they love to order for the table and offer advice on what to try. Scorpios appreciate dishes that reflect a rich history, but don't shy away from something that’s new and interactive. Take a Scorpio through the streets of Florence and seek out a Lampredotto Sandwich, if you want to see them satisfied. Made from a cow's stomach, this can be seen as a courageous culinary choice. This Tuscan street food is an example of “cucina povera.” The wine that screams Scorpio is the Aglianico. From the Campania and Basilicata regions, this wine is volcanic and tannic. Its earth-driven flavors won’t just open up to you. Like a Scorpio, Aglianico needs time to open up and show its true self.

Sagittarius (Sagittario)

The sign of Sagittarius (Sagittario).

Sagittarians particularly enjoy the convivial atmosphere of hosting and entertaining. As fiery individuals, they are adventurous in their flavor combinations and delight in trying exotic foods and wines from around the world. Trust sagittarius to have to buy an extra suitcase ust to bring home all the culinary delights from their travels. They are often generous when it comes to sharing meals and leaving the last bite for others. Open-minded and ever exploratory, they love to experiment with new flavors, making every meal an exciting adventure. Always looking to surprise, it may be a shock when Sagittarius hands you a single square of chocolate for dessert. But the Modican Chocolate is unlike your typical bar. It’s processed at low temperatures which gives it a grainy texture. It's difficult to find outside the Sicilian city. They’ll cap off the night with glasses of Italian Ice Wine for all. Made from a small production in Val d’Aosta, Italy is not generally known for this delicate, sweet wine. Hoping to excite everyone, they’ll have now problem emptying out this rare and precious gem, hoping everyone gets a taste of their adventures.

Capricorn (Capricorno)

The sign of Capricorn (Capricorno).

Capricorns are a very strong sign that craves equally robust flavors. They enjoy hearty dishes like braised meats and ragu, finding joy in the process of waiting for these complex meals to develop. Governed by Saturn, a symbol of wisdom and time, they appreciate the more elaborate aspects of life and often savor the rewards of their efforts later in age when they feel they've truly earned them, similar to the life cycle of a well-aged wine. Capricorns can be skeptical of new, flashy trends and prefer an efficient and ensured result. Traditional flavors, like those found in Brasato al Barolo, suit our sage Capricorn. This braised beef recipe soaks up the flavors of a good Barolo. After a long cooking time, it's even better after a lengthy rest. Time is the most important ingredient. The prudent wine ally is il Sagratino of Umbria. Sagratino enjoyed fame as a sweet wine, but recently the re-discovery of its dry version is getting attention. As expected, this wine needs time; at least ten years of aging are required to achieve the intense tobacco and raspberry components.

Aquarius (Acquario)

The sign of Aquarius (Acquario).

Aquarians are known for their unconventional tastes, often opting for strange combinations or modern modes of cooking. They swear by the latest in coffee tech innovation for the best espresso, rather than relying on the old Moka. As the most innovative sign of the zodiac, they have a knack for seeing things from a fresh perspective and don't shy away from an absurd combination. Energetic and spontaneous, they might prefer quick-to-prepare dishes like salads over a structured lunch, making their culinary choices as adventurous as their lifestyles. They encourage breaking tradition, if in pursuit of flavor. As quick and eccentric as they are, Aquarius needs Gelato al Gorgonzola. Some may rebuke it based off the sheer idea of cheese ice cream, but the open-minded Aquarius knows this is Gorgonzola at its best– not to mention full of protein to continue their busy day. After their long day, the Cerasuolo d’Alba, a rosè from Abruzzo, is Aquarius's dream. Its fruit punch color comes from light skin contact. Just like the shade of pink, this cherry-strawberry wine is flamboyant and fun.

Pisces (Pesci)

The sign of Pisces (Pesci).

Pisces have a deep love for food, viewing it not just as sustenance but as a way to tell stories and bring a memory back to life. For them, each dish carries significance, reminding them of loved ones or cherished experiences. They often struggle with decision-making and may simply say "anything is fine" when asked where to dine. Their indecision comes from a deep gratitude for all that dinner offers, rather than a rapacious desire for a single flavor. A Pisces could be known to indulge in food and wine to ease a difficult time. A very Pisces meal is a warm plate of Amatriciana. This Roman pasta shares a strong sense of place with the eternal city. It’s comforting, hearty, and homey. A Barbaresco from Piedmont is the Pisces’s perfect drinking partner. More easy-going than its older brother, Barolo, Barbaresco is complex and delicate, just like our water sign. Easily loved, not for its simplicity, but for its diverse subtleties.