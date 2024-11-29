Skip to Content
6 Touches to Add Christmas Cheer to Your Home This Season

Get in the festive Christmas spirit with these home decor items and accessories.

9:00 AM EST on November 29, 2024

Fraser Plaid ChappyWrap

I am a holiday lover. I even enjoy the cheesiest of the Netflix Christmas movies.

As we inch closer to the holiday season, I’ve been thinking of how to add special touches to add a little spirit to my home during the holiday season — or to elevate my hosting game.

Here are a few Appetito-approved selections that are perfect to add that special seasonal touch to every at-home occasion.

Fraser Plaid Blanket

ChappyWrap Fraser Plaid blanket
ChappyWrap Fraser Plaid blanket.

I’m a strong believer in a Chappywrap for every season. And the Fraser Plaid Blanket is an easy add to add warmth to your home around the holidays. We especially love the Fraser Plaid print - which can be kept out well past the holiday season into the later winter months.

Balsam Fireplace Aircare Duo

Homecourt’s Balsam Fireplace Aircare Duo smells exactly how Christmas should, in my opinion. Fresh, inviting and relaxing. This candle and room spray add the perfect scent to make any home feel just right for the holiday season.

RPZL Bow Napkin Rings

Add a little flare to your soiree with RPZL Bow Napkin Rings created in collaboration with Forbes Functions. Beautifully crafted in four colorways, these napkin rings lean into the bow trend we’ve seen over the last few seasons and take style to the table. 

Luna Tree Ornaments

Gina DeSantis Ceramics offers unique and adorable holiday ornaments. We especially love the Luna Tree Ornaments. These make for an excellent addition to any tree, but can also serve as a host or hostess gift paired with a bottle of wine.

13oz Stoneware Christmas Stamp Mug - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia

Target has a wide range of holiday decor - and there are many piece we love. This set of mugs from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia really stand out - they’re absolutely perfect for a cup of coffee or hot cocoa snuggled up in front of your tree morning or night. 

Filigree Trees 15 Inch Round Tray

A great addition to any coffee or side table, this tray from RockFlowerPaper is adorable as it is functional. It’s meant for solo nights and also for hosting nights to carry drinks and snacks. It’s also heat and alcohol resistant.

[Note: Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.]

