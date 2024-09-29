Sunday Shop: Untitled at 3 Freeman, Samuel Hubbard, Vineyard Vines

October is quite literally around the corner and I’m bracing myself for temperature drops and taking solace in my love for fall fashion — with that in mind, check out my recommendation for a practical and stylish pair of boots. Plus, keep an eye out for a bags-focused piece to come in the next few weeks.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Staycation-ing: Earlier this month, I took a little staycation in New York City.

UNTITLED at 3 Freeman Alley kindly hosted me for an overnight stay to learn more about the hotel that lives on Freeman Alley on the Lower East Side between Rivington and Stanton. Freeman Alley is a landmark itself, but the hotel is a truly special base from which to explore Manhattan and beyond. With an art-focused vibe, the hotel oozes cool.

I arrived after work on a Friday to drop my stuff in a comfortable, studio-style room with an unparalleled view of the city complete with a king-sized bed.

Unlisted, the rooftop bar at the new Untitled at Freeman Alley hotel.

After I checked in, I headed downstairs where Unscripted INK was hosting its weekly “Tattoo Happy Hour” at its onsite tattoo parlor with a menu of flash tattoos sure to please. I opted for a spritz tattoo just above my ankle — in ephemeral ink, so it’ll fade out within a year or so. My boyfriend made his way over after work, too, and we hit UNLISTED, the hotel’s rooftop bar that was chic and vibey. We enjoyed the skyline, light bites (including a wagyu hot dog) and drinks. Naturally, my first order was a spritz, the Bom Dia Spritz, which features Faccio Brutto aperitivo, mastic, and strawberry.

On top of having a super-fun, relaxing evening on-property, we visited nearby Emporio for a last-minute dinner and stopped in at Morgenstern’s BANANAS for dessert.

This hotel isn’t fussy and it’s in a great location. Plus, it’s reasonably priced. 12/10, would recommend. And even if you’re not looking for a place to stay, I’d definitely suggest spending a Friday night at Tattoo Happy Hour before heading to the rooftop for a cocktail.

Samuel Hubbard’s Women’s Lombard Lug Sole Boot in black leather.

Kicking around the city: It’s nearly boot season. And I have forever loved a combat boot. This fall, I’m testing Samuel Hubbard’s Women’s Lombard Lug Sole Boot in black leather. It’s comfortable, sturdy, and made durable for plenty of wear. The shoe features a zipper closure and is made with leather sourced from Portugal, so this option is as gorgeous as it is practical. I’m sure these will be a go-to for me as temperatures continue to drop. As an added bonus, the shoe is currently on sale for $195 down from its original price point of $250.

Staying warm: Vineyard Vines has dropped a fall collection I can’t stop drooling over. Two pieces have already made their way into my regular rotation of autumnal clothing.

I am loving the Printed Quilted Field Jacket for daily wear, it pairs well with jeans and cute ballet flats as well as with sneakers and boots. It’s adorable and unique adding a bit of flair to any casual outfit with its all-over floral print in fall shades.

I also love the Quilted Dreamcloth Shirt Jacket. This piece is unbelievably soft, and super comfortable. It goes well with denim, or even to wear over workout clothes while traveling (which is what I did this weekend on my way to visit my family in Connecticut).