Where Daniel Mancini, Co-Founder of Mama Mancini’s, Eats in Rome

I love to travel, and as often as I can, I love to travel back to Italy. I get asked often if I have a favorite city to visit in Italy, and the answer is, "Yes. Rome ." What follows my definitive response are questions about my favorite restaurants.

I find it to be a little tricky, navigating the restaurants in Rome, because there are so many tourist traps, but if you’re lucky, you could find some that are very authentic. I have a short list of the ones I love and where I always go back to when I’m in Rome. I am a creature of habit when it comes to where I dine in Rome; I love going back to the same places. Seriously, what’s nicer than walking into a restaurant in Italy and being greeted by the owners and the staff with a warm hug?

So, here is my list of where I always go back for the food and that hug. And even if you never try one on my recommendations, take my advice: When you find a restaurant you love, be sure to take a minute and meet and talk with the chef, owner, and wait staff, and you will begin to build your special list.

Osteria dal 1931

A very typical Roman Osteria (and, without question, my favorite) in a non-tourist location. You will be the only non-Roman in the place, and yes, it’s been open and run by the same family since opening in 1931. I recommend the artichoke, cacio e pepe, and ravioli with sage butter, but everything is outstanding. All the pasta is made in house each morning by Marcella, and that’s reason enough to go. They do take reservations if you go ask for Stefano or Jackee and say hello from me. This is a delicious, authentic and very affordable restaurant where I’m proud to say my picture hangs on the wall. And here it is:

Our contributor, Daniel Mancini (right), with Stefano, an owner of the family-operated Osteria dal 1931 in Rome.

da Enzo

da Enzo in Trastevere always has a line, and it's the only restaurant I ever wait in line for. Make sure to get the mind-blowing Cacio e Pepe, but everything on the menu is amazing, including the house wine by the carafe. To me, Trastevere is the SOHO of Rome, and if you do go to da Enzo, ask for David and tell him I sent you.

A fried artichoke at da Enzo in Rome.

Cul De Sac Wine Bar

Two brothers opened this spot near Piazza Navona, as a temporary business in 1966 while going to medical school, when the movie Cul de Sac was filmed. It was so successful that they dropped out of school and are still in business. Cul de Sac is a perfect lunch spot as well as a light dinner option. There's as extensive wine list with very affordable options, with to-go bottles as well. The menu features small plates great for sharing. Consider getting the ravioli, cheese and salumi, but everything is amazing. Sit outside if the weather permits.

A mixed plate of cured meats at CUL DE SAC.

Caffè Greco

Caffè Greco, opened in 1760, is an iconic and beautiful caffè right by the Spanish Steps. This is the place for an espresso or cappuccino and a pastry.

Mercato Hosteria

This is where I go for lunch or dinner when I want amazing Roman pizza or pasta. Located on the Campo de’ Fiore, which hosts an open market daily since the 1800s, and is one of the city's most famous attractions. Make sure to get the four-cheese pizza, which is actually a 5-cheese pizza (long story; find out for yourself).

The 4-cheese (5-cheese) pizza at Hosteria Mercato in Rome.

Forno

Also on Campo de' Fiori is Forno, this traditional Roman bakery has many delicious traditional sweet and savory baked goods to enjoy. Open since 1880, they also make, in my opinion, the best pizza Bianca and pizza Rossa in Rome. Don’t miss it, even if you have had lunch somewhere else.