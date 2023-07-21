A Classic Restaurant Reborn, Regional Wine Nights, and More NYC Italian Food News

Delmonico’s is Coming Back

When Delmonico’s first opened in Lower Manhattan, most New Yorkers got around on foot or by horse and carriage. The restaurant persevered since its 1827 opening, with various twists and turns, until the pandemic. This week, new owners announced a relaunch in September, bringing back to life what’s considered America’s first fine dining restaurant.

Owners Dennis Turcinovic and Joseph Licul will re-open Delmonico's September 15 (though it’s already available for private events) in the original building at 56 Beaver St., with Chef Edward J. Hong leading the kitchen. Also of note, Max Tucci will serve as Global Brand Ambassador for Delmonico’s. Max is one of Appetito’s contributors, as well as the author of The Delmonico Way, which draws on his knowledge from his family’s 60-year run as owners of Delmonico’s.

Max has shared several great recipes that date back to the 20th Century era of the fabled restaurant, including a pasta primavera by Sirio Maccioni, the legendary chef who’d go on to open Le Cirque after his stint at Delmonico’s.

Get To Know Italy’s Wine Regions

Appetito was on hand this week when Maialino launched an exciting new series, “Postcards From…” in its wine bar, featuring NYC’s best Italian wine experts pouring wines from different regions. First up was Joe Campanale, who currently co-owns and runs three wine-centric Brooklyn establishments, including Italian-leaning Fausto. Campanale, whose recently published Vino: The Essential Guide To Real Italian Wine, takes readers through Italy’s wine regions, poured some excellent whites, reds, and rosé from Liguria. Maialino served small Ligurian bites to pair with the pours, which included grapes indigenous grames such as Pigato and Vermentino.

Next up in the Postcards From… series is Sicily with Liz Nicholson of Frankly Wines and its sister wine bar Dellas in Tribeca, on August 16. Then comes Maialino vets Chef Chris McDade and wine expert James O’Brien, who are co-owners of Popina and Gus’s Chop House in Brooklyn, coming back to the mothership for a showcase of Venice’s wines and food. Follow Maialino on Instagram for updates and availability.

More Italian Food & Drink News

Savino’s Quality Pasta shop in Brooklyn has been running an after-hours pasta class and dinner party, according to this worthwhile read from Eater’s Emma Orlow, with excellent photos of pasta- and merry-making from Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet. >>> Prosecco Week 2023 closes out this weekend. Appetito attended lively events to promote the Italian sparkling wine at the new Song’ E Napule Pizzeria & Trattoria location at 132 W. Houston St., sponsored by Mionetto, and at Dream Downtown for an event hosted by Lidia Bastianich. Check your local wine merchant for deals on Prosecco through July 23, or visit our publishing partner Wine.com for Prosecco Week deals. >>> Last but not least, while researching for this week's Appetito newsletter (please buy a subscription!), we came across this funny video featuring Action Bronson trying wild pizzas and other dishes at Wylie Dufresne's new Stretch Pizza. Enjoy!