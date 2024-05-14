Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
News

Agata & Valentina Gluten-Free Outdoor Café Opens in June

The Italian grocer will debut its first gluten-free outdoor café on Manhattan’s Upper East Side

9:00 AM EDT on May 14, 2024

Agata & Valentina outdoor patio

Agata & Valentina’s gluten-free outdoor café is set to open on the Upper East Side June 1.

Italian grocer Agata & Valentina will open a fully gluten-free outdoor café on June 1.

The new cafe space is the grocer’s first outdoor venture. The cafe will offer service at 11 tables, with 22 seats, in a devoted area set off by planters filled with greenery and yellow umbrellas at 79th Street and First Avenue.

Agata & Valentina
Grilled Caprese Panino from Agata & Valentina.

“We are excited to bring this option to our customers, who not only have a safe gluten-free space to buy food, but now have that same space to sit and enjoy a bite to eat,” says owner Valentina Puleo.

The family-owned store, which opened in 1993 on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, is already home to a gluten-free market. Agata & Valentina’s Gluten-Free Market was born initially from a personal need, when Puleo was diagnosed with Celiac Disease. 

The new café is just the next marker of gluten-free innovation by Puleo and her daughter, the pair behind the grocery store.

The outdoor café will serve brunch, lunch, and dinner items — and even includes a kids’ menu, a bonus for parents of children who eat and drink gluten-free. Agata & Valentina’s Spaghetti Involtini is on track to stand as the café’s signature dish. 

The café’s menus are set to include the below:

Lunch & Dinner: 

● Chicken or Vegan Eggplant Parmigiana 

● Organic Roasted Salmon 

● Veggie, Broccoli or Chicken Feta Burgers 

● Various pizzette

● Focaccia

Weekend Brunch:

● Grilled caprese panino
● Housemade gluten-free muffins, scones, croissants 

● Egg sandwich or wrap 

● Fresh seasonal berries / yogurt and granola parfait 

● Cavatelli in homemade pomodoro sauce 

● Bellini 

● Mimosa

Kids: 

● Chicken fingers

● Turkey burger

● Various pizzette 

● Focaccia 

Desserts: 

● Tiramisu 

● Chocolate mousse 

● Biscotti trio

● Homemade blueberry tart

The outdoor space opens June 1 and will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through the summer.

Related: The Best Italian Markets in the United States

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

Savor This Spring Tortellini in a Light Lemon Shallot Dressing

Our contributor recommends this spring tortellini recipe that pops with a zesty dressing of lemons, shallots and basil.

May 13, 2024
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: PJs by PJ, dpHUE, La Marchande

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

May 12, 2024
Guides

8 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Brunch Spots in NYC

If you haven’t made a reservation for one of the busiest brunch days of the year, there’s still (a bit) of time. Check out these ideas.

May 9, 2024
See all posts