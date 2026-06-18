Chicago’s Alla Vita Arrives in Nashville

Nashville's Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood has a new Italian restaurant.

Alla Vita, the Italian concept from award-winning Chicago chef Lee Wolen and Boka Restaurant Group, opened June 13 at 523 Houston Street in Wedgewood Village. The restaurant marks the group's latest expansion outside Chicago and brings handmade pasta, wood-fired pizza and Italian comfort food to one of Nashville's fastest-growing neighborhoods.

Wolen is best known as the chef behind Chicago's Michelin-starred Boka, where he has led the kitchen since 2014. The original Alla Vita opened in Chicago in 2021 and quickly became one of the city's most popular Italian dining destinations.

Cacio e pepe ricotta dumplings are among the handmade pasta dishes served at Alla Vita. Photo credit: Boka Restaurant Group

Among the pasta choices are cacio e pepe ricotta dumplings, rigatoni alla vodka with Calabrian chili, spring pea cappelletti and tagliatelle with beef shank ragù. Wood-fired pizzas include combinations topped with asparagus and burrata, San Daniele prosciutto, fennel sausage and black truffle mushrooms.

The menu also features protein dishes such as chicken parmigiana, lasagna verdi, grilled branzino, roasted bone-in ribeye, arancini, bluefin tuna crudo and wood-fired meatballs.

Alla Vita's asparagus and burrata pizza is one of several wood-fired pies on the restaurant's opening menu. Photo credit: Boka Restaurant group

Boka Restaurant Group says the restaurant works with Tennessee-based producers and farms to source ingredients, including suppliers in Franklin and Bethpage, as well as nonprofit food network Nashville Grown.

For dessert, guests can choose from Italian staples including tiramisu and cannoli, alongside olive oil cake and dark chocolate blueberry budino. The restaurant's beverage program focuses on Italian wines, West Coast selections, vermouths, amaros and seasonal spritzes.

Designed by Chicago-based Kehoe Designs, the dining room features a garden-inspired aesthetic with greenery, floral motifs and private dining areas capable of hosting larger groups. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

Alla Vita. 523 Houston Street, Nashville TN @allavitarestaurant