Aperol to Serve as Official Spritz Partner of Coachella 

7:09 PM EDT on April 10, 2025

Italian aperitivo Aperol is set serve as the “Official Spritz Partner” of Coachella, which runs April 11-13 and April 18-20.

As partner to the music and arts festival, Aperol has announced experiences for attendees, including daily surprises, spontaneous activations, and more. 

That list is centered around the Aperol Spritz Piazza, an area in the middle of the general admission area inspired by an Italian square where festivalgoers can relax and gather while drinking Aperol spritzes. The Piazza will offer other experiences, too, such as photo activations, trivia, and more.

"Aperol has always been about bringing people together and creating moments of joy," says Allison Varone, head of marketing for Campari America. "For our third year at Coachella, we wanted to create a space where festival-goers can immerse themselves in the spirit of Aperol.”

She continues: “The new experience in the Aperol Spritz Piazza is our way of offering something spontaneous and exciting every day, making Coachella 2025 even more memorable for everyone who joins the joy."

Beyond the Aperol Spritz Piazza, Aperol will be available at the Aperol Ape located in the VIP Rose Garden, the Aperol Spritz Bar located in the 12 Peaks VIP Area, and in the Safari Campgrounds, where special toasts will be held during the weekends of the event.

Aperol will also live-stream Coachella on its website for fans who can’t make the festival in person.

If you plan to watch the Coachella live-stream, Appetito recommends making an Aperol Spritz, or another spritz variation, to join in on the fun at home.

