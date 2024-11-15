Barilla Releases Limited Edition Snowfall Pasta for the Holidays

It’s beginning to look a lot like pasta, everywhere you go — pasta in holiday-centric shapes, that is.

Pasta giant Barilla has launched its limited-edition Barilla Snowfall, snowflake-shaped pasta, as the holiday season approaches. With the shape, they’re hoping to foster holiday spirit and togetherness.

Chicken Caprese made with Barilla Snowfall pasta.

"Barilla has a long and proud history of bringing people together over shared meals, especially during the most wonderful time of the year," says Angie Cotter, U.S. Pasta Category Marketing Director at Barilla.

Barilla has been making uniquely shaped pasta varieties since the 1960s - including the ever-popular Barilla Love, its Valentine’s Day shape. While the shape of Barilla Snowfall may be a little different from Barilla’s classic pasta shapes, the pasta is made in the same way.

The pasta is meant to be used in any kind of recipe, whether you favor pasta classics or new creations that are fit for the season.

Barilla's limited-edition Snowfall pasta.

“It's been magical watching Barilla Snowfall come to life, and we hope that it inspires moments of togetherness, helping to create new memories with loved ones,” says Cotter. “We look forward to continuing to bring joy to the pasta-eating experience with many more fun shapes to come."

In early December, Barilla will be made available at Walmart locations across the world and on Walmart.com. As it’s a limited offering, the pasta will be available while supplies last.