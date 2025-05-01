Blake Lively’s Another Simple Favor Puts Capri, Italy in the Spotlight

In Another Simple Favor, Blake Lively returns as Emily Nelson—but this time, instead of suburban secrets and Connecticut cocktails, she’s found herself on Italy’s most iconic island - Capri.

Directed by Paul Feig and streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting May 1, the film trades New England drama for Mediterranean intrigue, following Emily and Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) into a new world of luxury and deception.

Set against the cliffs and cobblestones of southern Italy, Another Simple Favor doesn’t just visit Capri—it uses the island as a gorgeous backdrop. Key scenes unfold at the Grand Hotel Quisisana and Villa Jovis, infusing the mystery with a sense of glamour that feels distinctly Italian.

Promotional poster for Another Simple Favor.

But even with the couture, the wedding, and a hint of crime, it’s the island itself that takes center stage.

Why Capri?

Capri has long been a magnet for creatives, exiles, and those wanting to seek refuge in style. From Sophia Loren to Brigitte Bardot, the island has played host to a long line of those looking to disappear—or to be seen in the right way. In 2025, Capri still balances that dual identity. By day, it’s home to day-trippers, beachgoers, and boutiques. By night, it becomes something softer and more local - candlelit restaurants, the sound of scooters in the distance, and dinners that stretch past midnight.

(L to R) Emily (Blake LIvely), Dante (Michele Morrone), Vicky (Alex Newell) and Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) in Another Simple Favor.

If the film piqued your interest, there’s no better way to explore Capri than through its food.

Where to Eat Like You’re in the Movie

Da Paolino

Known as “the lemon tree restaurant,” this spot is hidden under a canopy of citrus in Marina di Palazzo. It’s casual but not careless—dishes include lemon-infused risotto, grilled fish, and homemade limoncello served in chilled ceramic cups. You’ll want to stay long after dessert.

Dining under the lemons at Da Paolino, Capri’s most iconic citrus-covered restaurant: Courtesy of Da Paolino.

Il Riccio

Perched on the cliffs above the Blue Grotto, Il Riccio is part beach club, part fine dining. It’s perfect for a long lunch after a boat ride. Order crudo, pasta with sea urchin, and save space for the dessert room—yes, there’s an actual dessert room.

Ristorante Il Geranio

Near the Gardens of Augustus, this stunning spot looks out over the Faraglioni rocks. The ravioli capresi here is a must—it’s a local staple stuffed with caciotta cheese and marjoram, finished with a light tomato sauce.

Da Gelsomina

Tucked into Anacapri, this family-run trattoria has views, vines, and traditional island dishes. Try the rabbit with rosemary and potatoes, and don’t skip their house wine. The pool and vineyard make it easy to stay all afternoon.

When to Go: Avoid peak summer if you can. Late April to early June or mid-September into October are ideal for good weather and lighter crowds. Most restaurants are still open, and it’s easier to get into the places you actually want to be.

How to Get There: Take a ferry or hydrofoil from Naples, Sorrento, or Positano. The main port is Marina Grande, and from there, local buses, taxis, and funiculars make it easy to get around.

Where to Stay: To appreciate the full experience, stay in Anacapri. It’s quieter than the town of Capri and closer to local life. Book a night at the Grand Hotel Quisisana, which makes an appearance in the film.

Don’t Miss:

Monte Solaro : Take the chairlift for sweeping views of the bay.

Via del Pizzolungo : A lesser-traveled walking path that gives a beautiful view of the coastline.

Villa Jovis : Ruins of Emperor Tiberius’s clifftop estate—definitely worth the hike.

Boat Tour: Private boat trips circle the island, stopping at the Faraglioni and the Blue Grotto. It’s the best way to see Capri the way Lively’s character might - in a silk dress, holding a Negroni

What the Film Gets Right

Rather than romanticizing Capri, the film presents it with a kind of quiet honesty. The fashion is intentional, the scenes are sharp, and the island looks like itself - sun-washed, theatrical, and full of mystery. Whether you’re drawn in by the film’s plot or just the idea of a good meal with a view, Capri delivers.

And if you leave with a new favorite pasta, a few questionable decisions, and a lemon-scented memory or two? You’re in good company.