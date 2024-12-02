Don Angie, San Sabino Partner With SIDIA to Create Scented Candles 

Lovers of Don Angie and San Sabino can now experience each restaurant’s essence from the comfort of their own homes.

The two West Village hotspots have released two candles in partnership with ”personal scentcare” brand SIDIA.

“I’ve been thinking about a fun and thoughtful way to bring the restaurants into guests' homes for a long time,” says Angie Rito, chef and co-owner of Don Angie and its newer sibling San Sabino, which opened earlier this year.

She envisions the candles as something that customers would enjoy having in their home for daily use, while hosting or enjoying time alone.

Erin Kleinberg, founder of SIDIA, points to Rito and Scott Tacinelli as her “ultimate favorite restaurateurs” and says she admires their ability to create an experience that goes well beyond just dining at their restaurants. Eating at San Sabino and Don Agnie is a multisensory affair, she says.

“SIDIA shares the sentiment that they take in the way they service clients and create such impeccable ambience at Don Angie and San Sabino; always makes you feel at home,” says Kleinberg. “Don Angie is an institution in [New York] and it's such an honor to have co-created SAUCY for Don Angie and AL FRESCO for San Sabino with the team.”

SIDIA x San Sabino candle.

The partnership comes after years of Kleinberg’s visits to Don Angie — and, more recently, San Sabino. And there was overlap past just an appreciation for a fabulous dining experience and ignition of the senses.

“Both our work draws a lot of inspiration from the strong matriarchs in our family, a fact that really resonated with me when we first met,” says Rito. “Like all good things, it took us some time to get here, because we wanted to create candles that felt like a true collaboration in scent and design — representative of both restaurants combined with SIDIA’s distinct, effortless style.”

The hand-poured candles, dubbed “SAUCY” and “AL FRESCO,” are meant to capture the spirit of each restaurant.

In a release, the pair detailed the fragrances:

SAUCY: “Just like a home-cooked tomato sauce, this candle features notes of just-crushed tomatoes off the vine, bursting with bright acid and a fragrant herbaceous aroma. A wink to Don Angie's signature pinwheel lasagne, the candle includes top notes of Egyptian Basil, Aquatic Fig and Bergamot, mixed with Tomato Leaf, White Flower and Peach.”

AL FRESCO: “Matching the brightness of San Sabino's zesty and airy vibes, AL FRESCO is a sip of a refreshing aperitivo under the shade of a lemon tree in the warm breeze. Light up and live la dolce vita, with top notes of bergamot, blended alongside Peony Petals, Apple Blossom and Tonka Beans.”

The candles are available to purchase for $72 each.