Heart-Shaped Barilla Love Pasta Returns

Barilla is gearing up to celebrate love of all kinds for Valentine’s Day.

The well-known pasta brand has brought back its Barilla Love Pasta — a heart-shaped pasta — for the February holiday.

"At Barilla, we believe that love comes in all shapes, and food is a universal way to celebrate it," says Angie Cotter, U.S. Pasta Category Marketing Director at Barilla.

Cotter says Barilla has a long history of creating unique pasta shapes in an effort to bring people together. The brand also released its Limited Edition Barilla Snowfall Pasta in December.

Barilla Love, however, has a slightly longer history within the brand’s 145-year existence.

"We're returning Barilla Love for its third year with expanded availability because of the heart and passion that consumers have for the shape and the love it represents,” Cotter says. “Whether you're sharing a meal with a partner, family, or friends, Barilla's pasta makes it easy to celebrate the people you care about and fill the table with joy."

Barilla Love will be available through February at stores around the nation, on Amazon, and at certain restaurants.

