Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
News

Heart-Shaped Barilla Love Pasta Returns

The latest in the Barilla Love holiday series, heart-shaped from Barilla can make your Valentine's Day even more festive.

11:00 AM EST on February 6, 2025

Barilla heart pasta

Limited Edition Barilla Love pasta.

Barilla is gearing up to celebrate love of all kinds for Valentine’s Day.

The well-known pasta brand has brought back its Barilla Love Pasta — a heart-shaped pasta — for the February holiday.

"At Barilla, we believe that love comes in all shapes, and food is a universal way to celebrate it," says Angie Cotter, U.S. Pasta Category Marketing Director at Barilla. 

Cotter says Barilla has a long history of creating unique pasta shapes in an effort to bring people together. The brand also released its Limited Edition Barilla Snowfall Pasta in December

Barilla Love, however, has a slightly longer history within the brand’s 145-year existence.

"We're returning Barilla Love for its third year with expanded availability because of the heart and passion that consumers have for the shape and the love it represents,” Cotter says. “Whether you're sharing a meal with a partner, family, or friends, Barilla's pasta makes it easy to celebrate the people you care about and fill the table with joy." 

Barilla Love will be available through February at stores around the nation, on Amazon, and at certain restaurants. 

[Note: Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.]

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

The Art of Letting Go: Decluttering Your Mind, Body, and Space

Our Health & Wellness expert offers some seasonal advice on how to declutter our lives in myriad ways this winter.

February 6, 2025
Recipes

How to Make Restaurant-Quality Fried Calamari at Home

The Classic Italian American series with Chef Matthew Cutolo of legendary Brooklyn restaurant Gargiulo's continues with Fried Calamari.

February 6, 2025
Recipes

How to Make a Venetian Inspired Shrimp with a Low Country Twist

A pending trip to Venice inspires our Low Country Bella to make a shrimp dish that fuses her local cuisine with that of coastal Italy.

February 5, 2025
See all posts