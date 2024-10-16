Alex Guarnaschelli celebrates her family background in her new cookbook, Italian American Forever, featuring delicious recipes such as this butternut squash & sage pasta. Here, the Food Network star and native New Yorker shares a seasonal dish with fragrant fried sage and roasted butternut squash.

This is a such a classic Italian fall and winter dish. The almost-minty sage brings out the natural sweetness of hearty butternut squash. (Honeynut, kuri, and kabocha squash work in this recipe as well.) Be careful when cutting squash open—use a large knife and leverage and push right down the center, then keep your hands out of the way as you slice through. (Or buy precut squash and roast in the same way.) I chose farfalle for this because I like its chewy center and the way it traps sage and walnuts in the crevices.

Italian American Forever. Photographs copyright © 2024 by Johnny Miller.

Reprinted with permission from Italian American Forever: Classic Recipes for Everything You Want to Eat: A Cookbook by Alex Guarnaschelli. Copyright © 2024 by Alexandra Guarnaschelli. Photographs copyright © 2024 by Johnny Miller. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, New York.