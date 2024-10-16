Skip to Content
In this recipe from her new cookbook, Italian American Forever, Alex Guarnaschelli showcases a seasonal pasta dish ideal for fall and winter.

By Alex Guarnaschelli

9:00 AM EDT on October 16, 2024

Alex Guarnaschelli celebrates her family background in her new cookbook, Italian American Forever, featuring delicious recipes such as this butternut squash & sage pasta. Here, the Food Network star and native New Yorker shares a seasonal dish with fragrant fried sage and roasted butternut squash.

This is a such a classic Italian fall and winter dish. The almost-minty sage brings out the natural sweetness of hearty butternut squash. (Honeynut, kuri, and kabocha squash work in this recipe as well.) Be careful when cutting squash open—use a large knife and leverage and push right down the center, then keep your hands out of the way as you slice through. (Or buy precut squash and roast in the same way.) I chose farfalle for this because I like its chewy center and the way it traps sage and walnuts in the crevices.

Italian American Forever cookbook cover
Italian American Forever. Photographs copyright © 2024 by Johnny Miller.

Reprinted with permission from Italian American Forever: Classic Recipes for Everything You Want to Eat: A Cookbook by Alex Guarnaschelli. Copyright © 2024 by Alexandra Guarnaschelli. Photographs copyright © 2024 by Johnny Miller. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, New York.

Butternut Squash & Sage Pasta

Recipe by Alex Guarnaschelli
Servings

4-6

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

2

hours 

Ingredients

  • 8 tablespoons 8 (1 stick) unsalted butter

  • Leaves from 4 sprigs fresh sage

  • ½ cup walnut halves

  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

  • 3 medium 3 butternut squash (about 2 pounds total)

  • 2 tablespoons 2 dark brown sugar, plus more as needed

  • 2 tablespoons 2 molasses

  • ½ teaspoon ground ginger

  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

  • ¼ teaspoon ground cloves

  • Zest and juice of 1 medium orange

  • ¼ cup heavy cream

  • 1 pound 1 farfalle

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375°F. Position a rack in the center of the oven.
  • Fry the sage and walnuts: In a small saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the sage and fry gently until the leaves turn a darker brown and feel somewhat firm to the touch, 2 to 3 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the leaves to a kitchen towel to drain. Add the walnuts to the butter and fry gently, until they turn slightly darker in color, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer with a slotted spoon to the sage leaves and season with salt. Continue cooking the butter over medium-low heat until it turns light brown, another 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and cover to keep warm.
  • Prepare the squash: Place the squash on a flat surface and cut each in half lengthwise. Scrape out the seeds and discard. Arrange the halves cut side up and in a single layer on a baking sheet, season with salt and pepper, and sprinkle with the brown sugar and molasses. Finish by combining the ginger, cinnamon, and cloves in a small finemesh strainer and using it to dust the squash with an even layer of the spices. Spoon the brown butter over the squash. Fill the bottom of the baking sheet with about ½ inch water to create steam while the squash cooks. Cover the sheet with aluminum foil and seal the edges tightly.
  • Roast the squash: Place the baking sheet in the center of the oven and bake, undisturbed, for 1½ hours. Pierce the squash with the tip of a small knife; it should be yielding and tender. If not, roast for 30 minutes more. Carefully peel back the foil and let cool.
  • Puree the squash: Using a large spoon, scoop the flesh from the squash, taking care not to take any skin with it. Transfer to a blender. Add a few light grates of orange zest, then cut the orange in half and squeeze in all of the juice. Add the cream and puree until smooth. Pour the puree into a large sauté pan and season with salt and pepper. Cook gently over medium heat, whisking from time to time, to remove any excess water and intensify the flavor, 5 to 8 minutes.
  • Cook the pasta: Bring a large pot of water to a rolling boil. Add a generous amount of salt; the pasta water should taste like seawater. Add the farfalle and stir so it doesn’t stick to the bottom. Cook the pasta until al dente, chewy but not hard or raw tasting, 8 to 10 minutes. Reserve a little of the pasta water, then drain the pasta in a colander.
  • Combine the pasta and sauce: Add the pasta to the sauce and toss to combine. Taste for seasoning. Sometimes I add a pinch more salt, pepper, and a little more brown sugar to amplify the flavors; add some pasta water if the sauce needs to be thinned.
  • Serve: Spoon the pasta and sauce into individual bowls and top with the fried walnuts and sage

