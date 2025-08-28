Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
News

Italy’s Le Marche Region Steps into the Times Square Spotlight

Le Marche shines on the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square with a campaign that highlights the region’s food, wine, and culture, bringing one of Italy’s hidden treasures to the global stage.

9:00 AM EDT on August 28, 2025

The video campaign from the region of Le Marche in Times Square.

The video campaign from the region of Le Marche in Times Square.

This week, Le Marche, one of Italy’s most beautiful regions, is making its mark in New York City. A new video campaign, developed by Marche Agency for Tourism and Internationalization is lighting up the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square, with Olympic high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi as its ambassador and the message Le Marche. Pure Italy. Wildly Personal. 

A Taste of Le Marche

Food sits at the heart of the region’s story. Signature dishes include vincisgrassi, a baked pasta layered with meat and béchamel, fresh seafood caught along the coast, and Olive all'ascolana. Truffles from Acqualagna are prized by chefs across Italy. The white wine Verdicchio has been produced here for centuries, and the signature reds from the region, Rosso Conero and Rosso Piceno, are highly regarded.

A video graces Nasdaq Tower in Times Square with Olympic high jumper and Le Marche native Gianmarco Tamberi.
A video graces Nasdaq Tower in Times Square with Olympic high jumper and Le Marche native Gianmarco Tamberi.

Le Marche in New York

Times Square is one of the busiest crossroads in the world, with nearly 400,000 people passing through each day. By choosing the Nasdaq Tower for its message, Le Marche is reaching an American audience already eager for authentic Italian experiences. 

Italy Beyond the Usual Stops

For those who have already wandered Tuscany or Venice, Le Marche offers something new. This campaign shows that the region is ready to be discovered on a larger stage, while keeping the focus on what makes Le Marche special - with its rolling hills, Adriatic beaches, food & wine, and the timeless beauty of daily life in a picturesque region unfettered by tourism.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

Bacarosa Opens in New Jersey with Chef Andrew Riccatelli

Bacarosa debuts in Nutley, New Jersey, where Chef Andrew Riccatelli brings wood-fired pizza, handmade pastas, and a playful Italian spirit to a reimagined space.

August 27, 2025
News

Austin’s Asti Trattoria Continues Its Story in Hyde Park

Asti Trattoria thrives in Hyde Park with co-owners Chris Moore and Chef Bryan Beneke, alongside Chef de Cuisine Evan Van Nort, balancing Italian tradition with Austin creativity.

August 27, 2025
Features

How Italian Dancer Federica Rizzo Eats in America

Venetian-born dancer/choreographer/instructor Federica Rizzo shares her experiences with food as an Italian in America.

August 25, 2025
Features

Historic Angelo Brocato of New Orleans Sparks Childhood Memories

In New Orleans, Angelo Brocato has been an icon for more than 120 years serving Sicilian pastries and gelato.

August 25, 2025
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: Nike, Paula Rosen, Gui Steakhouse

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

August 24, 2025
See all posts