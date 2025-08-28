Italy’s Le Marche Region Steps into the Times Square Spotlight

This week, Le Marche, one of Italy’s most beautiful regions, is making its mark in New York City. A new video campaign, developed by Marche Agency for Tourism and Internationalization is lighting up the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square, with Olympic high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi as its ambassador and the message Le Marche. Pure Italy. Wildly Personal.

A Taste of Le Marche

Food sits at the heart of the region’s story. Signature dishes include vincisgrassi, a baked pasta layered with meat and béchamel, fresh seafood caught along the coast, and Olive all'ascolana . Truffles from Acqualagna are prized by chefs across Italy. The white wine Verdicchio has been produced here for centuries, and the signature reds from the region, Rosso Conero and Rosso Piceno, are highly regarded.

A video graces Nasdaq Tower in Times Square with Olympic high jumper and Le Marche native Gianmarco Tamberi.

Le Marche in New York

Times Square is one of the busiest crossroads in the world, with nearly 400,000 people passing through each day. By choosing the Nasdaq Tower for its message, Le Marche is reaching an American audience already eager for authentic Italian experiences.

Italy Beyond the Usual Stops

For those who have already wandered Tuscany or Venice, Le Marche offers something new. This campaign shows that the region is ready to be discovered on a larger stage, while keeping the focus on what makes Le Marche special - with its rolling hills, Adriatic beaches, food & wine, and the timeless beauty of daily life in a picturesque region unfettered by tourism.