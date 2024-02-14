pastaRAMEN to Collaborate with Tonari in NJ and D.C.

Two of the country's most heralded Wafu (Japanese-Inspired) Italian Chefs, Robbie Felice and Katsuya Fukushima, will team up for one-night-only epic dining experiences at their respective restaurants in Montclair, NJ and Washington, D.C. in March and April. Reservations for the experience at pastaRAMEN will drop this Friday, February 16th at 9 a.m. EST via RESY , and the event will take place on March 4th.

The 4-course offering at pastaRAMEN will be $120 per person (plus drinks, tax, and gratuity). Two seatings will be offered at 5:30pm and 8:30pm.

After an inspiring visit from Tonari's owner, Yama Jewayni, to pastaRAMEN in December 2023, both teams were immediately compelled to cook up a way to collaborate this year.

Chef Felice— who shared his cooking influences with Appetito in a recent interview — will head to Washington D.C. to kick off a one-night-only pop-up experience at Tonari on Monday, April 8th. More details to come on this event.

"Collaboration dinners are so cliché these days, but when you have a cuisine like Wafu Italian, and there is not really anyone else doing it, it makes it that much more special to bring the Tonari team up here," Felice tells Appetito. "I really can’t wait to get in the kitchen with Chef Katsuya Fukushima. The food is really going to be the star of the evenings."