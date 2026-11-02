Perfume & Culinary Retreat in Italy: April 2027

Appetito Magazine is pleased to share the news that one of its contributors, Anita Jozsef, is co-organizing a Perfume & Culinary Getaway in Italy, together with perfumer Franziska Josteit. Taking place April 3-10, 2027 in Civitanova Marche, on Italy’s Adriatic coast, the retreat will bring together two creative sensory elements that share a fundamental connection: the power of the senses to shape our experiences, emotions and memories.

Having previously written for Appetito about Sicilian food culture and the women shaping Italian gastronomy, Anita now brings her passion in culinary presenation to a new setting. This time, the focus is on the meeting of Scandinavian flavors, Italian ingredients and the evocative world of fragrance by Franziska.

Where perfumery meets gastronomy

Taste and scent are closely intertwined. The aroma of a botanical ingredient, the complexity of a carefully composed fragrance or the distinctive character of a regional specialty can evoke a place, a memory or an emotion. By bringing perfumery and gastronomy together, the retreat invites participants to explore these connections through guided workshops, tastings and hands-on experiences.

Throughout the week, guests will discover the art and science of fragrance besides a curated programme of Scandinavian culinary elements. Italian dining and the surrounding landscape will provide a complementary backdrop, creating an experience centred on sensory discovery, cultural exchange and the pleasure of gathering around the table.

An Italian estate between mountains and sea

Cypress trees and gardens surround a villa at Oliveto Estate.

The retreat will take place at Oliveto Estate, a private luxury estate in the Le Marche region, known for its rolling hills, vineyards, mountain landscapes and Adriatic coastline. Set on a hilltop, the estate offers views across the surrounding countryside towards the sea, combining contemporary comfort with the character of its Italian setting.

The property features two private swimming pools, a tennis court, a gym and spa facilities, including a sauna, whirlpool and massage possibilities. Beyond the workshops, participants will have time to explore the local surroundings, enjoy coastal walks and experience Italian life through shared meals and informal moments together.

Meet the experts

Franziska Josteit — Founder and perfume designer, Luisa Jo

Originally from Germany and now based in the Netherlands, Franziska Josteit is the founder and perfume designer behind Luisa Jo. She spent 12 years working for one of the world’s leading fragrance houses before developing a more personal, custom-made approach to perfumery. Her work focuses on creating fragrances that spark curiosity, enhance attraction and leave a lasting impression.

Anita Jozsef — Gastro journalist, former private chef, Napa Valley wine expert

Anita Jozsef is a certified Food Industry Communications Advisor, Napa Valley wine expert and former private chef in luxury hospitality in Switzerland and Norway. She combines her experience in gastronomy, hospitality and storytelling with a distinctly Scandinavian perspective. As a gastro journalist, she writes about Italian, Sardinian and Scandinavian cuisine, blue food and sustainable seafood, wine, sustainable gastronomy and women shaping the world of gastronomy.

The Getaway Program

The Art of Perfumery: Course with Franziska Josteit

Franziska will lead six half-day perfume workshops exploring the art, science and evolution of fragrance. Her programme takes participants from the fundamentals of perfumery to the sensory exploration of single ingredients, culminating in the creation of an individual signature scent.

The programme includes:

The Art & Science of Perfumery

The Evolution of Fine Perfumery

The Power of Scent: Aromatherapy

Sensory Exploration of Ingredients

Laws of Attraction: Pheromones

Design Your Own Signature Scent

Throughout the week, each participant will discover which ingredients really speak to them. Together with Franziska, as a co-creation, you will create your own signature scent, a unique perfume that fits your bold character—a perfume that no one else has!

Scandinavian gastronomy course with Anita Jozsef

For the culinary program, Anita has designed five interactive taste experiences that introduce Scandinavian flavors, beverages and food culture in an Italian setting. Drawing on her background in luxury hospitality, culinary communications and gastronomy writing, she combines tasting with storytelling to explore the traditions, ingredients and cultural connections behind each experience.

The Scandinavian gastronomy program includes:

Scandinavian Botanical Gin Tasting & Storytelling

The Norwegian Cheese Slicer with Tasting of Five Italian Cheeses

Truffle Hunting followed by “The Black Diamond on the Table”

Scandinavian Chocolate Storytelling followed by Danish Liquorice Tasting

Kalix Löjrom vs. Caviar: What Makes the Difference? Tasting included.

Each session offers a different perspective on culinary culture, from Scandinavian traditions and Italian cheese to the craftsmanship behind premium seafood products. Together, the experiences explore how ingredients, traditions and stories contribute to a region’s culinary identity.

Throughout the week, Italian catering and family-style dining will complement the programme, bringing participants together around the table and allowing the culinary discoveries to continue beyond the workshops.

A first edition with more to come

The surrounding Le Marche countryside stretches toward the Adriatic Sea.

The April 2027 gathering marks the first Perfume & Culinary Getaway in Italy for Anita and Franziska. Designed for people interested in fragrance, gastronomy, travel and cultural discovery, the retreat offers an opportunity to learn new skills while sharing a week in one of Italy’s distinctive coastal regions.

Between workshops, tastings and excursions, there will be time to unwind, exchange ideas and enjoy the pleasures of Italian life. The aim is to create an experience that stays with participants long after they return home, through the scent they have created, the flavours they have discovered and the memories made around the table.

Discover the Perfume & Culinary Getaway

The full program, pricing, accommodation details and contact information are available on Thetableofanita website.

Watch the video about the perfumery course and retreat: