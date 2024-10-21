Peruvian Restaurant Pasta Opens a Miami Location

A Peruvian couple opening an Italian restaurant simply called Pasta might sound like an unusual idea, but not in Miami, often called the “Gateway to Latin America.” Chefs Juan Manuel Umbert and Janice Buraschi recently opened the second location of their Lima, Peru-based concept, which features a strong lineup of house-made fresh pasta dishes, inventive starters, and desserts by Buraschi, a pastry chef who blends Italian and Latin ideas—and makes fresh gelato.

With their new location in Miami’s colorful Wynwood arts district, Umbert and Buraschi aim to replicate the success of their original Lima restaurant. “We started in Lima with a small restaurant and the simple goal of being the best pasta place in the city,” Buraschi says. “Our success there gave us the opportunity to expand, and Miami was a natural choice due to its vibrant culinary landscape.”

Janice Buraschi and Juan Manuel Umbert. Photo: Courtesy of Pasta

The city is increasingly becoming a melting pot of global flavors, with Central and South American, Caribbean, Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, Asian, and a surprising amount of Italian restaurants opening in recent years. While Miami has long had restaurants specializing in Peruvian and Nikkei—Japanese/Peruvian—restaurants, Pasta represents a new turn, with Peruvian chefs focused on Italian food.

“Our love for pure, traditional Italian flavors is what has always driven us,” Umbert says. “We want to craft dishes that are simple but showcase the best ingredients and techniques we've learned.”

Menu Highlights: Tradition Meets Innovation

Pasta’s menu features a fusion of traditional Italian classics and bold flavors. From comforting staples like Pici Cacio e Pepe and pappardelle with 12-hour braised beef cheek ragú to innovations such as fettuccine with housemade 'nduja, mascarpone, and lime, the menu will appeal to pasta fans..

The chefs’ global influences are represented in starters like the razor Clams with salsa verde ‘nduja, a nod to Miami’s coastal flavors, and the veal sweetbread with Peruvian potatoes and Aceto di Modena, which seamlessly blends Italian and Peruvian elements. One of the standout pasta dishes, the agnolotti di funghi, encapsulates their culinary philosophy with a 36-month-aged Parmigiano Reggiano sauce, a technique Chef Umbert learned in New York, where the sauce is contained within the pasta for a burst of flavor in each bite.

To round out the meal, Buraschi has created a dessert menu with highlights such as Sicilian-inspired Pistachio di Bronte Tart and coffee crema volteada, a Peruvian twist on flan infused with rich coffee-caramel flavors.

A Stylish and Intimate Space

Pasta’s new Miami location features a welcoming atmosphere, with a 2,400-square-foot dining area that seats 77 guests. The restaurant’s design combines rustic and modern elements, with exposed brick, warm wood accents, and leather banquettes creating a cozy yet stylish space. A central open kitchen serves as the heart of the restaurant, offering diners the chance to watch the chefs in action while savoring the flavors of Italy.

The chef's counter and open kitchen at Pasta in Miami. Photo: Courtesy of Pasta

The beverage program includes a curated selection of classic Italian wines, alongside cocktails that pay homage to the timeless Negroni and Spritz.

Pasta is open for dinner Tuesday to Saturday, 7 pm to 10:30 pm.

124 NW 28th Street, Miami, FL 33127, @pasta.wynwood, pasta-restaurants.com

This article was written with an assist from AI but has been edited and checked by humans.