Q&A: Access Opens up About its Membership-Based Reservation Platform

Every New Yorker knows the drill when it comes to securing a hard-to-get reservation.

You research the times new reservations are released for certain restaurants on platforms like OpenTable and Resy. Then, you log on a few minutes before they drop and feverishly refresh until you see a time—any time—on your desired dining date.

If you’re lucky, you’ll snag a spot, and depending on where you’re looking to eat you may be thrilled even if you’re looking at an 11 p.m. dinner time. If the culinary scene gods aren’t on your side, you might exert a sigh with frustration and set alerts in hopes that another diner cancels closer to their reservation time.

The system is not foolproof. And it’s one that many city dwellers and visitors noften discuss and sometimes complain about. It’s also resulted in a “black market” for reservations that is being combated by pending legislation.

But a new reservation platform called Access promises to change that with a multi-tier membership program.

Appetito (figuratively) sat down for a question-and-answer session with Access co-founders Evan Felcher and Mattia Ros to discuss the platform, how it works, what it costs, what it seeks to solve, and how it will work in the long-term.

Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited.

Can you tell me what Access is?

Access is a membership-based reservation platform powered by technology designed to make the most coveted dining experiences effortlessly accessible. Built out of a collective desire to transform how individuals reserve highly sought after dining destinations and events, Access transcends the supply-demand and piracy problems of the current landscape to guarantee "keys" to prime tables, at prime times.

How does it differ from other reservation platforms?

What sets Access apart is our unique approach to securing these experiences. Unlike third-party scalping platforms or traditional concierge providers, Access partners directly with leading restaurants and hospitality groups to pre-secure tables exclusively for our customer base on a nightly basis. There are no waitlists, awkwardly calling in favors to a friend, or being subject to rigid predetermined minimum spends — practices that very much detract from the genuine element of hospitality.

How do you hope a membership club like this might change the reservation culture in NYC?

We hope Access will transform the reservation culture in NYC by offering consumers the most seamless booking experience tailored to those who highly value the best dining experiences. Our goal is to make securing these sought-after experiences easy and recurring. For restaurants, we aim to restore greater control over their reservation inventory by pre-securing tables exclusively for our membership-base, creating a win-win for both diners and restaurants

What motivated you to create Access?

We were driven to create Access out of shared frustrations with the limitations of existing reservation systems. As passionate diners, unable to get reservations at some of the city’s best spots or even just a 7:30 p.m. primetime table, we saw an opportunity to build a product that serves both sides of the marketplace (consumers that love the dining culture in NYC and individual restaurants and hospitality groups).

What do you love about reservation culture and restaurant culture in NYC?

The dining culture in NYC is truly among the best in the world. The city offers an endless array of concepts, each delivering their own unique food and beverage experience, whether that be Michelin-starred fine dining or buzzy casual spots. What makes NYC stand out is that dining here is not just about having a meal, it’s about the experience. Many chefs and restaurateurs have created such an energy in dining rooms where people want to return again and again for all types of occasions—whether it's entertaining clients, a birthday dinner or enjoying a romantic date.

What do you not love?

With the sheer volume of exceptional restaurants in New York City, and reservations to highly coveted dining experiences being few and far between, it’s not uncommon to experience a place only once before waiting months – or even longer—for the chance to return.

How do you hope people will use Access?

We hope that people will use Access to secure the most coveted and desirable dining experiences in the city—whether for a celebration, client dinner, or date night, Access users will unlock the ability to secure tables as they please at an incredible assortment of venues. Over the course of 2025, we will also layer in special events centered around food and beverage and nightlife experiences into our platform for users to effortlessly plan and book.

What's the process to join and use Access?

Joining Access begins with completing a short application questionnaire at www.accessmembers.com. Once accepted, members choose from one of three credit-based membership tiers, each offering a monthly "key" balance used to reserve tables. Think of keys as your in-app reservation currency. Non-members can also participate in The Guest Experience, a limited-time offering that allows à la carte table reservations via the app.

Is it a paid service?

Yes, Access is a paid service with tiered membership plans starting at $149 per month for a core membership, $229 per month for a select membership, and $299 per month for a premium membership. In addition to individual memberships, Access offers a corporate membership plan, providing businesses across diverse industries with a reliable solution to organize team outings, client meetings, and other special events. Non-members can also purchase individual keys for specific reservations through our guest offering.

How do you see it working long-term?

Long-term, Access plans to grow its membership and restaurant base, partnering with all of the top brands in the city as well as expand into other major markets around the globe, bringing the innovative experience to different cities who are facing the same pain-points in the hospitality industry.