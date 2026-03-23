Sartiano’s Italian Steakhouse Opens at Wynn Las Vegas

Sartiano’s Italian Steakhouse arrived at Wynn Las Vegas. The new restaurant, tucked into an alcove overlooking the Wynn Golf Club beside Zero Bond, brings together BOND Hospitality founder and owner Scott Sartiano’s Neapolitan family traditions and culinary director Alfred Portale’s three-time James Beard–recognized polish.

Sartiano and Portale spoke with Appetito about what changed and what defines this Las Vegas opening.

Italian Cooking, Steakhouse Structure

Tableside bistecca service at Sartiano’s Italian Steakhouse at Wynn Las Vegas. Courtesy of Sartiano's

“Honestly, Vegas just felt like the right next step for us,” Portale told Appetito. “It’s a city that really celebrates dining in a big, energetic way, and Sartiano’s fits right into that. Wynn Las Vegas, in particular, stood out because they really care about the details. Hospitality, design, the whole experience. From the beginning, it felt like they understood what we were trying to build.”

Portale believes it's really where Italian soul meets steakhouse tradition." At its core, Sartiano’s is about that feeling of a great night out. Sharing food, having a few drinks, maybe staying longer than you planned. "We’re blending Italian cooking with a proper steakhouse approach, which you don’t see done this way too often in Vegas. The bistecca program is a big part of that. It’s serious, but still meant to be fun and a little indulgent. Being at Wynn also gives us access to incredible ingredients, which really lets the menu shine."

Sartiano's took the signature dishes from New York and built on them, expanding the steak program and sides to really fit the scale and energy of Las Vegas. "It gave us a strong foundation, but also room to push things a bit further," Portale says.

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What Changed, What Stayed

Tortellini finished with sauce and herbs at Sartiano’s. Courtesy of Sartiano's

From Sartiano’s perspective, the Las Vegas opening was an opportunity to push the concept without repeating it.

“The two restaurants feed off each other, and we’ve been deliberate about not being repetitive with the new menu,” he told Appetito.

Guests can build out those steaks with additions like butter-poached Maine lobster tail or truffle short rib and egg yolk ravioli. At the same time, new dishes were created specifically for this room, including the Fettuccine Alfredo alla Romana prepared tableside for two and the Plateau di Mare.

Still, some dishes were never in question.

“The plates that make Sartiano’s what it is stayed,” Sartiano says. “The Caviar Cannoli with whipped mascarpone and chives is iconic in New York, and it felt perfect for Vegas.”

Pastas like bucatini with Maine lobster and lasagna with roasted wild mushroom and black truffle remain, along with secondi such as Dover sole piccata and veal chop Parmigiana with burrata. “Those have become part of so many guests’ traditions, and we wanted them to feel that here, too.”

A Higher Bar

Caviar cannoli with whipped mascarpone and chives. Courtesy of Sartiano's

Opening at Wynn brings a different level of expectation, something Sartiano does not take lightly.

“Every time I’m at Wynn, I’m reminded of how high we’ve set the bar for ourselves,” he says. “We want this to be the best thing people have ever seen. What makes that possible is our partnership with Wynn—they understand my vision at the highest level, are fully aligned with our hospitality philosophy, and are just the pinnacle of professionalism.”

His background shows up in specific dishes. “At its core, Sartiano’s is a reflection of my family traditions, from the menu itself to the restaurant’s spirit of sharing and gathering around a table.”

Inviting You to Return

Lasagna with roasted wild mushrooms and black truffle. Courtesy of Sartiano's

“Everyone who walks through our front door is really, really important to me,” Sartiano says. “I want our guests to walk in and feel something. The space, the way the tables are set, the art on the walls—there’s a theatrical nature to the food and service. But beyond that, I want it to be a place people come back to, somewhere that feels comfortable, consistent, and unforgettable.”

Sartiano’s Italian Steakhouse is open Wednesday through Sunday at Wynn Las Vegas, with the bar opening at 4 p.m. and dinner service beginning at 5 p.m. Reservations are encouraged.

Visiting Las Vegas soon? Explore more Italian restaurants in Las Vegas, including ai Pazzi and PISCES.