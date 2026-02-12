Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

News

Shared with heART: Valentine’s Month at Mozzarella & Vino

The Midtown Italian restaurant presents a month-long exhibition by Benito Macerata and a special wine and dining event in celebration of Valentine’s month.

10:00 AM EST on February 12, 2026

Two pink Rose Kiss cocktails garnished with rose petals on a marble bar at Mozzarella & Vino with red roses in the background.

Two Rose Kiss cocktails at Mozzarella & Vino during Valentine’s Month.

Mozzarella & Vino is marking Valentine’s Month with a February-long exhibition of works by Italian contemporary artist Benito Macerata, alongside a special one-night wine and dining event on February 24.

The Midtown restaurant, located across from the Museum of Modern Art, is displaying Macerata’s paintings as part of an immersive experience celebrating the arts, music and cuisine.

Owner Paula Bolla Sorrentino said the exhibition is part of the restaurant’s broader effort to highlight Italian culture during Valentine’s season.

“As our most loyal guests know, we always like to offer an experience that speaks about Italy,” she said. “Italy is one of the most romantic countries in the world, and that’s what inspired us to create a partnership with an important Italian artist. It’s our gift to couples, but also to anyone who loves Italian traditions."

Chef Vito Gnazzo continues to lead the kitchen with classic Italian dishes made with high-quality ingredients. The featured February cocktail, the Rose Kiss, combines tequila, elderflower liqueur, karkadè tea syrup, fresh lime and rose petals.

The Rose Kiss cocktail paired with classic Italian dishes at Mozzarella & Vino.
The Rose Kiss cocktail paired with classic Italian dishes at Mozzarella & Vino.

On February 24, the restaurant will host a ticketed evening featuring Italian dishes paired with a guided tasting of Ottin wines led by Valle d’Aosta winemaker Nicolas Ottin. The event will also include live music and an in-person appearance by Macerata.

Mozzarella & Vino is part of the Il Gattopardo Group, which also operates Il Gattopardo and The Leopard at des Artistes in New York City.

Reservations and event details are available on their website or by calling (212) 540-5354.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

New York-Style Heart-Shaped Pizza at Home for Valentine’s Day

A heart-shaped pizza is a simple, playful way to show a little extra love around the table.

February 12, 2026
Features

Cannizzaro Sauces Old World Flavor, New South Home

From farmers markets to regional shelves, a Charlotte sauce company grows one jar at a time.

February 12, 2026
Today's stories are presented by

Bona Furtuna

From estate-grown Extra Virgin Olive Oil and air-dried Ancient Grain Pasta, to organic Marinara Pasta Sauce, Salt Seasonings, Pesto & Spreads, or Aged Balsamic Vinegar, Bona Furtuna’s Italian food products are sustainably produced for flavor and body while preserving the biological heritage of Sicily.

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Recipes

Rossella Rago’s Red Wine Chocolate Cake Is Valentine’s Day Love

Rossella Rago shares a Valentine's Day dessert recipe for a decadent and romantic chocolate cake that features Primitivo wine.

February 11, 2026
News

Piadi Opens First U.S. Location in New York

Italy’s most popular flatbread makes its New York debut in the Flatiron District.

February 11, 2026
Recipes

An Easy Bacio Tortoni for Valentine’s Day

Enjoy this chocolate-hazelnut dessert as a simple way to appreciate a quieter Valentine’s Day.

February 11, 2026
Recipes

Lobster Risotto with Tomato, Prosecco & Saffron for Valentine’s Day

Joanna Moeller shares her recipe for an elevated lobster risotto for Valentine's Day that is romantic and makeable at home.

February 11, 2026
See all posts