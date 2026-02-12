Shared with heART: Valentine’s Month at Mozzarella & Vino

Mozzarella & Vino is marking Valentine’s Month with a February-long exhibition of works by Italian contemporary artist Benito Macerata, alongside a special one-night wine and dining event on February 24.

The Midtown restaurant, located across from the Museum of Modern Art, is displaying Macerata’s paintings as part of an immersive experience celebrating the arts, music and cuisine.

Owner Paula Bolla Sorrentino said the exhibition is part of the restaurant’s broader effort to highlight Italian culture during Valentine’s season.

“As our most loyal guests know, we always like to offer an experience that speaks about Italy,” she said. “Italy is one of the most romantic countries in the world, and that’s what inspired us to create a partnership with an important Italian artist. It’s our gift to couples, but also to anyone who loves Italian traditions."

Chef Vito Gnazzo continues to lead the kitchen with classic Italian dishes made with high-quality ingredients. The featured February cocktail, the Rose Kiss, combines tequila, elderflower liqueur, karkadè tea syrup, fresh lime and rose petals.

The Rose Kiss cocktail paired with classic Italian dishes at Mozzarella & Vino.

On February 24, the restaurant will host a ticketed evening featuring Italian dishes paired with a guided tasting of Ottin wines led by Valle d’Aosta winemaker Nicolas Ottin. The event will also include live music and an in-person appearance by Macerata.

Mozzarella & Vino is part of the Il Gattopardo Group, which also operates Il Gattopardo and The Leopard at des Artistes in New York City.

Reservations and event details are available on their website or by calling (212) 540-5354.