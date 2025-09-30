TASTE: Sullivan Catskills Food & Wine Returns This Fall

The Sullivan Catskills are preparing to welcome back one of the region’s most anticipated culinary events. From October 2–5, the third annual TASTE: Sullivan Catskills Food & Wine will bring together celebrated chefs, local producers, and food lovers for four days of dining, collaboration, and community - with plenty of Italian inspiration threaded throughout the weekend.

Scott Conant returns to host the kickoff dinner at Cellaio, his Italian-inspired steakhouse at Resorts World Catskills. Photo courtesy of Ken Goodman.

The 2025 festival will welcome Scott Conant, Robbie Felice, and Giorgio Rapicavoli, alongside a roster of chefs who are helping to define the Catskills’ growing dining scene.

Conant, who has deep ties to the region, told Appetito Magazine, "When chefs bring their unique strengths, combined with conviviality and camaraderie, that’s what makes the experience so special. Food is a conduit for connection. At these events, what matters most is that we’re connecting as chefs, cooking the food that makes us happy, and hoping that joy translates to the guest experience.

Alongside these headline chefs, James Bailey of RAE’S brings a local perspective. His cooking reflects Italian traditions, with a focus on simplicity and seasonality. “Even though my food is not 'Italian,' my technique and ethos of cooking is closely aligned with traditional Italian food – minimal ingredients at peak season – and lots of herbs and olive oil," Bailey told Appetito.

"The inspiration for our menu relies exclusively on fresh, local, seasonal products – we are in constant communication with our farms and purveyors (produce, meat, dairy, jam, etc) to learn what’s fresh, ripe, and ready to eat," he added.

Festival Highlights

Chef Robbie Felice teams up with Scott Conant for the festival’s opening night dinner at Cellaio.

The long weekend opens on Thursday, October 2, with an elegant seated dinner at Cellaio. Conant and Robbie Felice will collaborate on a multi-course menu with wines chosen to complement every plate.

On Friday, October 3, attention shifts to the picturesque dining room at The DeBruce, where Chef Eric Leveillee will cook alongside Giorgio Rapicavoli of Luca Osteria | Eating House.

When asked about collaborating with other chefs at an event like TASTE, Rapicavoli told Appetito Magazine:

"I think it’s about taking their cooking style and flavors and adapting them to your techniques. As a visiting chef the most important thing for me is always to respect their kitchen and be as least intrusive as possible. So I like to work around them!"

Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli will join Eric Leveillee for a multi-course dinner at The DeBruce. Photo courtesy of Jordan Braun.

On Saturday, October 4, the festival’s largest gathering takes place: the Best of the Catskills Walk-Around Tasting, hosted by Rapicavoli at Resorts World Catskills Ballroom.From 7:00 to 10:00 pm, more than 20 restaurants and wineries will come together under one roof, serving small plates, pours, and conversation.

The weekend closes on Sunday, October 5, with a relaxed brunch at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. Against the backdrop of the rolling Catskills and the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival, guests will enjoy a seasonal spread of local produce, craft cocktails, and live jazz.

Beyond the Festival

As the festival highlights both visiting talent and local voices, Conant reflected on what continues to ground his approach to Italian food.

“It’s all about quality. One of the most important aspects of cooking Italian food is finding high-quality ingredients and treating them with simplicity. Sometimes getting to simplicity can actually be a little complicated—it’s not always easy. True simplicity requires restraint, proper technique, and the right ingredients. Without that, you can’t achieve the full flavor extraction that makes the dish shine.”

He mentioned that Italian American food continues to evolve. “Italian American food doesn’t need to be sloppy, gloppy, or overloaded with melted cheese. While that has its place, it’s not the whole story. My invitation to chefs would be to focus on what this cuisine is really meant to be and not lose sight of the fact that it’s Italian first and American second. Extracting flavor, using quality ingredients, and practicing strong technique are all far more important than piling on excess cheese.”

Rapicavoli added, "Italian food is truly based on tradition, and to have some fun, we like to approach it with different levels of intensity as opposed to modernizing recipes."

With big-name chefs, local talent, and a focus on community, TASTE: Sullivan Catskills Food & Wine has grown into one of the region’s most important food events. Tickets are now on sale, starting at $125. Full details are available on their website.