Watch Andrew Cotto Make an Easter Feast on New York Living
Appetito's Editor-in-Chief joins the WPIX morning show crew at New York Living to show how to create an Italian-style Easter menu.
More from Appetito
Lee’s Farmers Market, an Italian Gem in Murrells Inlet, SC
Our contributor from South Carolina details the delicacies of an Italian market tucked off of the highway in South Carolina's Murrells Inlet.
Dario Cecchini: The Appetito Interview
One of the world’s most famous butchers discusses his ongoing expansion, his philosophies about meat and restaurants, and his love of Tuscany in this exclusive Q&A.
Bona Furtuna
Escarole Salad With Endive and Radicchio
A favorite leafy green from cooked preparations, escarole, takes center stage in this refreshingly crunchy salad that co-stars endive and radicchio.
Get to Know the Wines of Collio in Friuli-Venezia Giulia
Our wine contributor introduces the Collio wine region in Friuli Venezia Giulia that produces heralded white, orange and some red wines.