News

Watch Andrew Cotto Make an Easter Feast on New York Living

Appetito's Editor-in-Chief joins the WPIX morning show crew at New York Living to show how to create an Italian-style Easter menu.

10:00 AM EDT on March 28, 2024

Earlier this week, Appetito Editor-in-Chief Andrew Cotto joined WPIX-TV's morning show, New York Living, to showcase his menu for an Roman-style Easter feast. Watch as Andrew joins co-hosts Alex Lee and Marysol Castro sample his prosciutto-stuffed lamb, peas and pancetta, and fennel salad with oranges while sipping prosecco and Chianti Classico. Not a bad morning's work!

