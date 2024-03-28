Watch Andrew Cotto Make an Easter Feast on New York Living

Earlier this week, Appetito Editor-in-Chief Andrew Cotto joined WPIX-TV's morning show, New York Living, to showcase his menu for an Roman-style Easter feast. Watch as Andrew joins co-hosts Alex Lee and Marysol Castro sample his prosciutto-stuffed lamb, peas and pancetta, and fennel salad with oranges while sipping prosecco and Chianti Classico. Not a bad morning's work!

Already a user? Log in Thanks for reading! Register to continue Email Register See all subscription options