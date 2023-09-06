Recipes
A Fast, Easy Recipe for a Delicious, Healthy Salmon Oreganata
Our Editor-in-Chief shares his favorite variety of a classic Italian dish, a fast salmon oreganata recipe that comes together in under 30 minutes.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Appetito
See all posts
The Tuscan Memories and Love Inspirations of Chef Rita Sodi
Celebrated chef and restaurateur, Rita Sodi, takes a trip down memory lane to the food of her Tuscan childhood that inspired her career.
Where to Eat Italian During New York Fashion Week
Count on these 10 Italian restaurants to be among the hottest spots in the city during New York Fashion Week, which kicks off Thursday.
Today's stories are presented by
Hamilton Beach
Take 15% off the price of Hamilton Beach's most loved kitchen appliances for a limited time.
Learn More →
Apple Crumb Cake
Appetito's "Dolce Queen" Ale Gambini shares a delectable apple crumb cake dessert perfect for autumn.
A Tea in the Desert Cocktail
Learn how to make a mint tea-based gin cocktail that nods to Morocco and is a fixture on the menu at L'Antiquario in Naples, Italy, where it's known as Un Tè Nel Deserto.