A Fast, Easy Recipe for a Delicious, Healthy Salmon Oreganata

Our Editor-in-Chief shares his favorite variety of a classic Italian dish, a fast salmon oreganata recipe that comes together in under 30 minutes.

9:00 AM EDT on September 6, 2023

Salmon Oreganata.

I'm a sucker for anything oreganata, which is basically a breadcrumb mixture with a solid amount of oregano (hence the name) and garlic, moistened by olive oil and, in my case, lemon juice plus the minced rind. You can top a lot of proteins or vegetables with this sumptuous mixture, though fish seems to be most amenable to the combination of flavors and textures.

Think baked clams or Shrimp Oreganata or some firm white fish topped with a layer of flavorful, moist breadcrumbs. Il mio modo preferito (my favorite way) of making oreganata is with salmon cooked under a broiler. Not only does this cut the cooking time down to a matter of minutes, the oily fish gets firm under that heat, and there's a semi-crispy top created once the coating is applied at the very end. The combined flavors also complement each other beautifully, especially when there's both lemon juice and minced rind in the mixture.

And, of course, we know that salmon is a super food, so — carbs from the breadcrumbs aside — this is a healthy meal, with high-levels of omega-3 fatty acids that prevent heart disease, type-2 diabetes, bad cholesterol, and high blood pressure.

Healthy. Fast. Delicious. What are we waiting for?

Salmon Oreganata

Recipe by Andrew Cotto
Servings

2

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

12

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound 1 center cut, salmon filet

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 seasoned breadcrumbs

  • 1 clove 1 garlic, minced

  • 1 lemon 1 juiced (more for serving)

  • 2 2 lemon rinds, minced or grated

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 Extra Virgin Olive Oil (+ enough to grease a baking dish)

  • 1 tablespoon 1 Oregano

  • Salt & pepper (to taste)

Directions

  • Grease the bottom of a baking dish and add the salmon, skin-side down
  • Put on the broiler and add the salmon to a rack about two inches below the flame for 10 minutes (checking to be sure it doesn't burn toward the end).
  • In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine the breadcrumbs, garlic, olive oil, lemon juice, lemon rinds, and oregano.
  • Mix the ingredients together until a tacky texture (add more olive oil if it's not cohesive).
  • Remove the salmon (which should be browned and slightly firm).
  • Top the salmon with the breadcrumb mixture, patting it firmly into place with a spoon or fork.
  • Return the salmon to the broiler for two minutes, or until the top of the mixture begins to take on a charred appearance in a few places.

Andrew Cotto

I am the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Appetito magazine. I like Italian food & drink a lot.

