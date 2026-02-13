Spritzed With Love: A Valentine’s Day Citrus Cake

I’m not much of a drinker, but I clearly recall the first time I had an Aperol spritz. It was a cold January in Venice in the 1990s. I was visiting my older brother, Franco, who was living there on a Fulbright scholarship.

Venice in the nineties felt magical. There were very few tourists, lots of art everywhere, and the city itself felt like a labyrinth waiting to be wandered. In the late afternoons, our group of friends would gather in bacari, small wine bars serving cicchetti, or little snacks.

It was on one of those cold afternoons that I ordered a spritz for the first time.

I was taken with its lightness, the slight bitterness, and the bright scent of orange. It struck me as the perfect cocktail, not too sweet and just refreshing enough.

Today, the Aperol spritz is everywhere. It’s widely available here in the States, though not always properly made.

I created this fairly easy cake inspired by the light citrusy taste of a proper Aperol spritz. This cake pairs nicely with some fresh berries and a glass of Prosecco!

Enjoy.