Recipes

Spritzed With Love: A Valentine’s Day Citrus Cake

Inspired by a first sip of Aperol spritz in Venice, this light citrus cake is the perfect Valentine’s Day dessert to share with someone you love.

10:00 AM EST on February 13, 2026

Golden citrus Aperol Spritz cake topped with fresh berries and powdered sugar, served on a white plate.

Aperol Spritz Cake inspired by a winter afternoon in Venice.

I’m not much of a drinker, but I clearly recall the first time I had an Aperol spritz. It was a cold January in Venice in the 1990s. I was visiting my older brother, Franco, who was living there on a Fulbright scholarship.

Venice in the nineties felt magical. There were very few tourists, lots of art everywhere, and the city itself felt like a labyrinth waiting to be wandered. In the late afternoons, our group of friends would gather in bacari, small wine bars serving cicchetti, or little snacks.

It was on one of those cold afternoons that I ordered a spritz for the first time.

I was taken with its lightness, the slight bitterness, and the bright scent of orange. It struck me as the perfect cocktail, not too sweet and just refreshing enough.

Today, the Aperol spritz is everywhere. It’s widely available here in the States, though not always properly made.

I created this fairly easy cake inspired by the light citrusy taste of a proper Aperol spritz. This cake pairs nicely with some fresh berries and a glass of Prosecco!

Enjoy.

Aperol Spritz Cake

Recipe by Chiara Montalto Giannini
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

20

minutes
Cooking time

35

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups 2 flour

  • 1 cup 1 sugar

  • pinch of salt

  • 1 envelope 1 lievito paneangeli or 2 tsp. baking powder

  • 2 2 eggs

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 milk

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 vegetable oil

  • 1 tsp. 1 orange flower water

  • 4 tbsp. 4 Aperol

  • juice and zest of 2 oranges

  • Glaze

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 confectioners sugar

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 Aperol

Directions

  • Sift dry ingredients into mixer bowl.
  • Whisk eggs and milk together.
  • Add eggs and milk to the dry ingredients and mix with a paddle.
  • Add oil.
  • Raise speed to medium.
  • Add juice / zest and orange flower water.
  • Add aperol and mix till combined.
  • Bake in a 350 oven for about 35 minutes, until done.
  • For glaze, put confectionery sugar in bowl.
  • Whisk in Aperol until thick but pourable.
  • Glaze cooled cake.

