Recipes

V-Day Treat: Ricotta Hearts with Raspberry–Rose Compote & Pistachios

Joanna Moeller shares a sumptuous Valentine's Day dessert that features heart-shaped ricotta topped with a sweet compote and salty pistachios.

9:00 AM EST on February 5, 2026

Fresh Ricotta Hearts with Raspberry–Rose Compote & Salty Pistachios.

Fresh ricotta doesn’t need much to be compelling. When it’s really good, the goal is simply not to get out of its way. In this dish, perfect for Valentine's Day, soft hearts of buffalo ricotta (preferably from Lioni Latticini) are gently warmed and paired with a quick raspberry compote that leans bright rather than sweet, letting the fruit keep its edge.

Raspberries break down just enough to turn jammy, while lemon zest and juice sharpen their flavor and a pinch of salt keeps everything balanced. Rose powder is used sparingly — more suggestion than statement — giving the compote a subtle floral lift without drifting into anything perfumed.

Joanna Moeller with her ricotta heart dessert.

The finish is intentionally simple: crushed roasted pistachios for texture and a savory counterpoint that pulls the whole dish together.

This is the kind of dessert you make when you want something special but not showy. It comes together quickly, looks effortless on the table, and feels right at the end of a meal when you want one more bite.

Recipe by Joanna Moeller
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

2

servings
Prep time

5

minutes
Cooking time

10

minutes

Ingredients

  • For the Raspberry–Rose Compote

  • 2 pints 2 fresh raspberries

  • 2 tbsp. 2 honey

  • 1 tbsp. 1 rose powder

  • zest of 1 lemon

  • juice of ½ lemon

  • Pinch sea salt

  • For Assembly

  • Six Six fresh buffalo ricotta hearts (preferably from Leoni Latticini)

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 roasted salted pistachios, crushed

  • Dried rose petals (optional)

Directions

  • Combine raspberries, honey, rose powder, lemon zest, lemon juice, and salt in a small saucepan.
  • Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the berries soften and release their juices and the mixture thickens slightly (8–10 minutes).
  • Remove from heat and let cool slightly.
  • Arrange ricotta hearts on a serving platter.
  • Spoon the warm compote over the top.
  • Scatter with crushed pistachios and, if using, dried rose petals.
  • Serve immediately while the compote is still warm.

