V-Day Treat: Ricotta Hearts with Raspberry–Rose Compote & Pistachios

Fresh ricotta doesn’t need much to be compelling. When it’s really good, the goal is simply not to get out of its way. In this dish, perfect for Valentine's Day , soft hearts of buffalo ricotta (preferably from Lioni Latticini ) are gently warmed and paired with a quick raspberry compote that leans bright rather than sweet, letting the fruit keep its edge.

Raspberries break down just enough to turn jammy, while lemon zest and juice sharpen their flavor and a pinch of salt keeps everything balanced. Rose powder is used sparingly — more suggestion than statement — giving the compote a subtle floral lift without drifting into anything perfumed.

Joanna Moeller with her ricotta heart dessert.

The finish is intentionally simple: crushed roasted pistachios for texture and a savory counterpoint that pulls the whole dish together.

This is the kind of dessert you make when you want something special but not showy. It comes together quickly, looks effortless on the table, and feels right at the end of a meal when you want one more bite.