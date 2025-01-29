Braising Series with Joanna Moeller: Oven-Braised Chicken Cacciatore

Cacciatore, meaning “hunter style” in Italian, can be prepared in many variations. Whether it be with chicken, wild game or even rabbit, it consists of different vegetables, usually simmered in a tomato sauce typically infused with wine and stock.

What you don’t see frequently with this dish is the oven-braising method. I decided to apply this method to Cacciatore because I felt like it develops exactly what you would want in such a dish: nice color on the meat, soft vegetables and richly developed sauce.

Once it comes out of the oven, it has great depth of flavor which is nicely concentrated.

I promise, once you try this method, you won’t go back to cooking it on the stove-top!

Take a look at the (silent) reel below before trying the recipe at the bottom: