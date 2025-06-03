Skip to Content
Caponata with Artichokes is a Twist on the Classic Sicilian Dish

Replacing the celery with artichokes is a nice variation to the classic Sicilian sweet & sour dish of Caponata.

9:00 AM EDT on June 3, 2025

Caponata with Artichokes by Chiara Montalto Giannini.

Growing up, during the springtime, my grandmother would often make caponatina (or caponata). The classic Sicilian sweet and sour eggplant dish is wonderful as a side or just on its own with a slice of warm semolina bread and some Provola.

I learned it from my grandmother, the traditional way: onions, eggplants, celery, and tomato.

Truth be told, celery is not my favorite vegetable.

A few years ago, while traveling around Sicily, I tried different types of caponata. Some places used zucchini and even artichokes.

When I came back, I began experimenting with the way I had learned to do things as a child, and I developed this caponata with artichokes instead of celery.

A word to the wise, when buying eggplants, you always want to go for a small firm eggplant. Smaller ones are usually sweeter and have fewer seeds.

Additionally, this is the ideal dish to  make to your taste. You have to taste it as you go. Some people like more of the vinegary-taste. I happen to like less vinegary. And, using sweet onions brings and inherent sweetness to the dish, so I really only use a pinch of sugar.

This recipe also doubles easily.

As with all of my recipes, feel free to use your creativity and make it your own!

Caponata with Artichokes

Recipe by Chiara Montalto Giannini
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

25

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 small/medium 1 eggplant, diced

  • 1 large 1 sweet onion

  • 1 package 1 frozen artichoke hearts

  • 1 can 1 cherry tomatoes

  • 2-3 tbsp. 2-3 pinoli nuts

  • 1-2 tbsp. 1-2 capers in salt (rinsed)

  • Pitted green olives (to taste)

  • 2 tbsp. 2 red wine vinegar

  • 1 tbsp. 1 sugar

  • vegetable oil (for frying)

  • salt & pepper (to taste)

Directions

  • Warm a saute pan on the stove over medium heat.
  • Add 1/3 inch of oil to the bottom of the pan.
  • When the oil is warm, saute onion and eggplant until soft (about ten minutes).
  • Add salt and pepper.
  • Add frozen artichoke hearts and saute until cooked.
  • Add pinoli, capers, olives and tomatoes.
  • Let it all cook together (about ten minutes).
  • Slightly warm vinegar and dissolve sugar in it.
  • Turn off heat and add sugar/vinegar (to taste).
  • Stir well.
  • Let rest (preferably overnight).
  • Serve at room temperature.

