Caponata with Artichokes is a Twist on the Classic Sicilian Dish

Growing up, during the springtime, my grandmother would often make caponatina (or caponata). The classic Sicilian sweet and sour eggplant dish is wonderful as a side or just on its own with a slice of warm semolina bread and some Provola.

I learned it from my grandmother, the traditional way: onions, eggplants, celery, and tomato.

Truth be told, celery is not my favorite vegetable.

A few years ago, while traveling around Sicily, I tried different types of caponata. Some places used zucchini and even artichokes.

When I came back, I began experimenting with the way I had learned to do things as a child, and I developed this caponata with artichokes instead of celery.

A word to the wise, when buying eggplants, you always want to go for a small firm eggplant. Smaller ones are usually sweeter and have fewer seeds.

Additionally, this is the ideal dish to make to your taste. You have to taste it as you go. Some people like more of the vinegary-taste. I happen to like less vinegary. And, using sweet onions brings and inherent sweetness to the dish, so I really only use a pinch of sugar.

This recipe also doubles easily.

As with all of my recipes, feel free to use your creativity and make it your own!