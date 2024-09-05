Sgroppino Angeleno is the End-of-Summer Italian Dessert Cocktail 

Summer may be coming to a close but that doesn’t mean we have to stop enjoying seasonal cocktails quite yet.

Sgroppino, an Italian dessert cocktail that features prosecco and lemon sorbet, has long been a popular option. But Francis Ford Coppola Winery takes the drink a couple steps further for end-of-summer delight.

“This is a decidedly Coppola take on a classic Sgroppino,” says Andrea Card, senior winemaker at Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Geyserville, California. “The addition of real balsamic vinegar, a staple at Rustic, the restaurant at Francis Ford Coppola Winery, balances the sweetness of the sorbet with acidity and earthiness.”

The variant of the classic drink swaps out typically-used lemon sorbet with raspberry sorbet for an even sweeter moment which is balanced out by the balsamic vinegar.

“Just one sip should transport you to the pool at the Coppola Winery or to an impromptu Italian sojourn,” says Card.

For those looking to indulge in a last summer hurrah, Francis Ford Coppola Winery shares its recipe with Appetito Magazine: