Saint Bibiana’s Tiramisu Cooking Class in Savannah

No meal is complete without a finishing treat, but truly memorable desserts require more than just sugar—sweets shine with technique and personal touch.

A recent experience at Savannah’s Saint Bibiana wrapped with a dessert that will live rent-free in my brain for years to come.

During a cooking class at Hotel Bardo’s Saltgrass Wellness Retreat, I hovered over a massive silver bowl, combining mascarpone and egg yolks, then rotating in with a team of three to fold in the whipped cream.

Other participants worked on different elements of the dinner—a gorgeous, coastal Italian spread crafted under the leadership of Michelin-trained chef Pierre Magnolini.

We were creating a class-sized tiramisu—the result of which was tangible joy around the table. Though I’m gluten free and couldn’t try it myself, I’ll never forget the reaction to our efforts.

Craving gluten free desserts? Explore more of Appetito’s gluten free recipes.

“Tiramisu originated in Northern Italy but has become one of the most classic and loved Italian desserts and is strongly associated with Italian hospitality and comfort,” says executive chef Jim Anile of Hotel Bardo.

Anile says that creating a special version of tiramisu is technique-reliant. The creation of balance, texture and restraint within the dish is the key.

“For Saint Bibiana’s coastal Italian menu, this means ending the meal with sophistication rather than heaviness, which depends on the balance and integration of the highest quality ingredients,” he says.

That lean into classic with a personal twist is a Saint Bibiana trademark—one that applies to the restaurant’s tiramisu recipe.

“A simple pleasure from my Italian roots was the after-dinner espresso with a splash of anisette. That memory inspired me to add a splash of sambuca, a slightly stronger anise-flavored liqueur, before dipping the ladyfingers and layering with mascarpone,” Anile says. “We also include dark chocolate shavings and crisp pearls to add personality and fun.”

Tiramisu lends itself to self-expression through alterations and tiny shifts, according to Anile, making it perfect for cooking class or at-home experimentation.

“So every class, the tiramisu is slightly different, which is another way Saint Bibiana personalizes the story,” he says.

Anile and the team at Saint Bibiana shared its batch recipe with Appetito for readers to try—and personalize—at home (though Appetito strongly recommends stopping in at Hotel Bardo’s Saint Bibiana for a cooking class or a meal and ordering tiramisu while there!).

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