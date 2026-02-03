Easy Sourdough Discard Focaccia

It seems like everyone is riding the sourdough train these days, and I’m happily on board. I’ve been baking with sourdough for about five months, and every bake is a little different (but always delicious). One of my favorite surprises has been how amazing sourdough discard can be. I use it exclusively for pizza dough, and after recently making focaccia with discard, I can confidently say that’s the only way I’ll make it from now on. The subtle tang takes the flavor to a whole new level. It’s perfect alongside soups, pasta or anything that deserves a good piece of bread.
Want more recipes like this? Sign up for the Appetito newsletter and receive new recipes, stories and Italian inspiration straight to your inbox.