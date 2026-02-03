Easy Sourdough Discard Focaccia

It seems like everyone is riding the sourdough train these days, and I’m happily on board. I’ve been baking with sourdough for about five months, and every bake is a little different (but always delicious). One of my favorite surprises has been how amazing sourdough discard can be. I use it exclusively for pizza dough, and after recently making focaccia with discard, I can confidently say that’s the only way I’ll make it from now on. The subtle tang takes the flavor to a whole new level. It’s perfect alongside soups, pasta or anything that deserves a good piece of bread.

Cooking time 25 minutes Prep time: 5 1/2 to 24 hours, depending on the proof time that you choose. Ingredients 1 cup 1 sourdough discard (unfed, straight from the fridge is fine)

1 1/2 cups 1 1/2 warm water

2 tsp. 2 honey or sugar (optional, for flavor and browning)

4 cups 4 bread flour

2 tsp. 2 kosher salt

2 tsp. 2 instant yeast (optional, but recommended for a lighter rise)

3 tbsp. 3 olive oil, divided

Topping ideas: flaky salt, rosemary, sliced cherry tomatoes, caramelized onions, olives or whatever you love. Directions In a large bowl, whisk together: Discard, water and honey until combined.

Add flour, salt and yeast (if using).

Mix until no dry flour remains. The dough will be sticky (that's good).

Drizzle in 1 tbsp. olive oil and gently turn the dough to coat.

Cover with plastic wrap or a damp towel and let rise at room temperature for 3– 4 hours, until

doubled and bubbly.

Generously oil a 9x13 pan with 1 tbsp olive oil.

Transfer the dough into the pan, using oiled hands to stretch it out gently. If it resists, let it rest 15 minutes, then stretch again.

Cover and let the dough rest another 45–60 minutes, until puffy. But for even better tasting bread, let cold proof overnight in the refrigerator, remove at least 1 hour ( 2 is better) before baking.

Preheat oven to 425°F.

Drizzle another 1 tbsp. olive oil over the top.

Use your fingertips to press dimples into the dough (press all the way to the pan).

Sprinkle with flaky salt and your favorite toppings.

Bake for 25–30 minutes, until golden and crisp around the edges.

