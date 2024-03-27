Skip to Content
Escarole Salad With Endive and Radicchio 

A favorite leafy green from cooked preparations, escarole, takes center stage in this refreshingly crunchy salad that co-stars endive and radicchio.

11:11 AM EDT on March 27, 2024

escarole salad

Escarole salad with endive and radicchio.

This recipe is part of Appetito contributor Chiara Montalto Giannini's series on food and drink to make during the bridge between spring and winter. For this Escarole Salad with Endive and Radicchio, she mixes three different kinds of leaves to create a healthy dish that also serves as a template for whatever leafy greens you happen to have on hand.

The other recipes in the series are: Peperonata | Radicchio Risotto |
Orange and Pomegranate Non-Alcoholic Spritz

Escarole is a winter staple in our house. 

Nothing is better on a cold night than a bowl of escarole and beans; it’s such a quick, easy and nutritious meal. And I’ll often make my grandmother’s escarole with breadcrumbs and cheese, that in some semolina bread with a little provolone is what I call my panino paradiso. An escarole sandwich. 

In fact, I even have my grandmother’s “escarole pan,” yes, a designated pan in which the aforementioned escarole with breadcrumbs was always made. It’s the pan her brother used while deployed in World War 2, how it became “the escarole pan” is a story I don’t know, but I don’t like to mess with tradition, so I still use it. 

While I love cooked escarole, these days, we use it in a much healthier way — as a salad green. The fact that it is so readily available during the winter months into early spring makes eating healthier that much easier. 

This is how I make a simple escarole salad, but feel free to use escarole as the base in your favorite salad. 

Escarole Salad With Endive and Radicchio

Recipe by Chiara Montalto Giannini
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

0

minutes

Ingredients

  • For the Salad

  • 1/2 head 1/2 escarole, washed, dried and chopped finely

  • 1 1 endive, chopped finely

  • 1/2 1/2 radicchio chopped finely

  • Parmigiano Reggiano

  • Toasted almonds (optional)

  • For the Dressing

  • Olive oil

  • White wine vinegar

  • Splash lemon juice

  • Salt and pepper

Directions

  • Wash and chop all vegetables
  • Place in salad bowl.
  • In a small cup, place olive oil, (I use about 1/4 cup eyeballed)
  • Add vinegar, lemon juice, salt and pepper
  • Stir vigorously
  • Dress salad
  • Top with shaved Parmigiano Reggiano and nuts, if using

