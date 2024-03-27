Recipes
Escarole Salad With Endive and Radicchio
A favorite leafy green from cooked preparations, escarole, takes center stage in this refreshingly crunchy salad that co-stars endive and radicchio.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Appetito
See all posts
Get to Know the Wines of Collio in Friuli-Venezia Giulia
Our wine contributor introduces the Collio wine region in Friuli Venezia Giulia that produces heralded white, orange and some red wines.
This Basil Gimlet is a Refreshing Spring Sip
The Botanist Islay Dry Gin suggests this bright, herbaceous cocktail for the onset of warmer weather.
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
From estate-grown Extra Virgin Olive Oil and air-dried Ancient Grain Pasta, to organic Marinara Pasta Sauce, Salt Seasonings, Pesto & Spreads, or Aged Balsamic Vinegar, Bona Furtuna’s Italian food products are sustainably produced for flavor and body while preserving the biological heritage of Sicily.
Learn More →
Check Out These Lobster and Truffle Arancini “Easter Eggs”
At Corvina Seafood & Grill in Boca Raton, Florida, chef Jeff Tunks has created a fun and tasty way to celebrate the holiday.
Orange and Pomegranate Non-Alcoholic Spritz
As part of her series on what to eat and drink as winter turns to spring, Chiara Montalto Giannini recommends this spritz, made in honor of her grandfather.