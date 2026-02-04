Skip to Content
Recipes

For Your Honey: Buffalo Mozzarella with Honey Bomb Tomato Confit & Basil Oil

Joanna Moeller shares a recipe for the ultimate Valentine's Day appetizer featuring fresh Buffalo Mozzarella.

10:00 AM EST on February 4, 2026

Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella with Honey Bomb Tomato Confit & Basil Oil.

If you’re looking for a Valentine's Day appetizer that feels special without being overwrought, this is it. Soft, gently warmed buffalo mozzarella (preferably from Lioni Latticini) is paired with slow-roasted honey bomb tomatoes that collapse into themselves, turning sweet, savory, and intensely concentrated. A drizzle of vibrant basil oil cuts through the richness, bringing freshness and color that keeps every bite balanced.

What makes this dish work is restraint. The tomatoes are poached low and slow in olive oil with just enough heat and a light touch of oregano, allowing their natural sweetness to deepen without tipping into heaviness. The mozzarella is left largely untouched — creamy, milky, and delicate — acting as a cool counterpoint to the warmth of the confit. The basil oil isn’t just a garnish; it’s essential, adding lift and a clean, herbal finish that pulls everything together.

This is the ultimate Valentine’s Day appetizer: elegant but not fussy, luxurious without excess, and meant to be shared. Served with toasted baguette and a glass of something sparkling, it sets the tone for a meal that’s intimate, relaxed, and built around really good ingredients — not spectacle.

Recipe by Joanna Moeller
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

2

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

45

minutes

Ingredients

  • For the Honey Bomb Tomato Confit

  • 1 container 1 honey bomb tomatoes

  • Extra-virgin olive oil (enough to come halfway up the tomatoes)

  • Sea salt (to taste)

  • 1 pinch 1 Sicilian oregano

  • crushed red pepper flakes (to taste)

  • For the Basil Oil

  • 1 cup 1 fresh basil leaves (packed)

  • Extra-virgin olive oil

  • 1 pinch 1 sea salt

  • For the Mozzarella

  • 2 balls 2 fresh buffalo mozzarella

  • 1 pinch 1 flaky sea salt

  • fresh basil leaves (optional)

  • nicely toasted slices of baguette, for serving

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325–350°F.
  • Add honey bomb tomatoes to a small baking dish.
  • Pour in enough olive oil to reach about halfway up the tomatoes.
  • Season with sea salt, a pinch of Sicilian oregano, and crushed red pepper flakes.
  • Roast, uncovered, until the tomatoes are soft, collapsed, and jammy, 45–60 minutes, gently shaking the pan once or twice for even cooking.
  • Remove from the oven and keep warm.
  • Make the basil oil.
  • Bring a small pot of water to a boil.
  • Blanch basil leaves for 10 seconds, then immediately transfer to an ice bath to lock in the color.
  • Squeeze completely dry.
  • Blend basil with enough olive oil to create a smooth, pour-able sauce, seasoning with a pinch of salt (strain if you want a more refined finish).
  • Arrange buffalo mozzarella on a serving platter.
  • Spoon the warm tomato confit and some of the infused oil over and around the mozzarella.
  • Drizzle with basil oil, season lightly with flaky sea salt, and scatter fresh basil leaves if using.
  • Serve immediately with toasted baguette.

