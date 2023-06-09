Skip to Content
Appetito home
Log In
Recipes

How to Make a Super Sbagliato

Our aperitivo expert offers a memorable spin on the now-famous negroni sbagliato. Meet the "Super Sbagliato," with sweet vermouth and the slightly bitter citrus soda chinotto.

4:04 PM EDT on June 9, 2023

Our Aperitivo expert, Riccardo Massetti of Cremini’s Aperitivo & Kitchen in Brooklyn, shares his original recipe for what he calls a "Super Sbagliato." The drink combines an even pour of red (sweet) vermouth, prosecco, and chinotto, a soda made with the juice from the fruits from myrtle-leaved orange trees.

You can buy chinotto online or at many Italian grocers.

Try the recipe below and scroll down for a video tutorial from Riccardo.

Appetito may earn commissions when you buy products from affiliate links.

Super Sbagliato

Super Sbagliato

5 from 2 votes
Recipe by Riccardo Massetti
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

1

minute
Cooking time

0

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 part 1 Cocchi Vermouth (or any Sweet Vermouth)

  • 1 part 1 Chinotto

  • 1 Part 1 Prosecco

  • 1 1 orange slice

Directions

  • Fill a cocktail glass with ice.
  • Add Cocchi.
  • Add Chinotto.
  • Add Prosecco.
  • Stir gently.
  • Add orange garnish.
  • Enjoy!

Recipe Video

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Thanks for reading!

Register or log in to continue.

See all subscription options.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

City Harvest Summer Gala, A Phony Negroni Victory, and more NYC Italian Food News

A seaside theme for City Harvest's big annual fundraiser, another gold for the Phony Negroni in this week's news.

June 9, 2023
News

Marc Vetri Opens Pizzeria Salvy in Philadelphia

Philly’s Italian-food all-star takes another swing at pizza with a new concept devoted to his father.

June 8, 2023
Recipes

Leftover Pasta? Make This Spaghetti Pie!

When life gives you leftover pasta, this simple spaghetti pie preparation yields a pleasing, versatile option that goes a long way...

June 8, 2023
News

The Wines of Lake Garda Come to NYC

A hidden gem of a white wine varietal comes from Lake Garda to New York City for two weeks of promotional events and special dinners.

June 7, 2023
Features

Italian Lessons With Luna: 2 Useful Sentences to Use in an Italian Restaurant

Appetito's language instructor is back with sentences to use in an Italian restaurant to get recommendations for the best dishes.

June 7, 2023
See all posts