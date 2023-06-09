How to Make a Super Sbagliato

Our Aperitivo expert, Riccardo Massetti of Cremini’s Aperitivo & Kitchen in Brooklyn, shares his original recipe for what he calls a "Super Sbagliato." The drink combines an even pour of red (sweet) vermouth, prosecco, and chinotto, a soda made with the juice from the fruits from myrtle-leaved orange trees.

You can buy chinotto online or at many Italian grocers.

Try the recipe below and scroll down for a video tutorial from Riccardo.

Appetito may earn commissions when you buy products from affiliate links.

Super Sbagliato







5 from 2 votes Recipe by Riccardo Massetti Servings 1 servings Prep time 1 minute Cooking time 0 minutes Ingredients 1 part 1 Cocchi Vermouth (or any Sweet Vermouth)

1 part 1 Chinotto

1 Part 1 Prosecco

1 1 orange slice Directions Fill a cocktail glass with ice.

Add Cocchi.

Add Chinotto.

Add Prosecco.

Stir gently.

Add orange garnish.

