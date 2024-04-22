Skip to Content
How to Make Grouper Picatta

Our contributor from South Carolina shares her recipe for grouper, a versatile and delicious fish from the Atlantic.

10:00 AM EDT on April 22, 2024

Grouper Picatta.

Living in South Carolina, I have access to the freshest seafood. The warm and deep Atlantic waters are abundant with a variety of delicious fish. There is nothing better than asking the local fishmonger what just came in from the boats. 

I love fresh fish, and grouper is my absolute favorite. It’s light yet firm and doesn’t have a strong taste, which makes it incredibly versatile.

Some popular ways to prepare grouper include: grilled, sauteed, crusted in pecans (so Southern!), blackened, smoked, and fried (of course!).

Grouper also compliments other flavors, so it can be served over pasta or rice, in tacos or chowders, with roasted vegetables or potatoes.

I love it served Picatta-style as the lemon and white wine sauce, enhanced by briny capers and the sweetness of sauteed shallots (with a little zest of Dijon), really optimizes the flavor and compliments the texture of this delicious fish.

Note: Us Southerners gobble up most of the grouper available, so be sure to keep an eye out for the quantity we allow to be shipped from our shores. If you see it at your market, do not pause! Buy all you can as it can be frozen. As an alternative, you can also use trigger, tile, snapper, cod, black sea bass, or really any mild white fish in this recipe, though it does work best, as does every preparation, with grouper.

Grouper Picatta

Ingredients

  • 2 5 oz. 2 grouper fillets

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 chicken broth

  • 1 tsp. 1 butter

  • 2 tbsp. 2 capers

  • 1 tsp. 1 Dijon mustard

  • juice from 1/2 lemon

  • 2 tbsp. 2 olive oil

  • 1 tbsp. 1 minced shallot

Directions

  • Dry fish fillets with a paper towel.
  • Heat olive oil in a wide pan.
  • Cook the fish fillets over medium heat until the fish has turned opaque, approximately 2-3 minutes on each side.
  • Transfer fish to a plate.  
  • Add shallots, capers, lemon juice, mustard, and butter to the pan.
  • Cook for 60 seconds, whisking constantly.
  • Whisk in chicken broth and stir until the sauce is smooth and has reduced slightly, approximately 2-3 minutes (add more broth if it gets too thick).  
  • Return fish to pan and coat fish with sauce while also warming it up. 
  • Plate fish and pour additional sauce from the pan over the fish.

