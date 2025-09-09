How to Make Tagliolini with Norcia Black Truffle Cream

Coming from beneath the forest floor, black truffles are an edible fungus that are often referred to as “black gold” because of their cost; one of the reasons they’re used so sparingly in dishes. However, it’s not only price that dictates when and how they’re incorporated into recipes. It’s also their distinct flavor and aroma that prevent them from being rendered appropriate in every occasion, which is why it helps to consult the experts for advice on using truffles.

Umbria is the Italian heartland of black truffle harvesting and Appetito was fortunate to recently connect with Chef Emanuele Mazzella, who shared insight on how to incorporate them into our cooking at home. Before becoming the Executive Chef of Cedri at Borgo dei Conti Resort in the Umbrian countryside, he earned a Michelin star at the renowned Vespasia restaurant in Norcia, making this an ingredient Chef Mazzella is very familiar with. And while we’ve been enjoying his tips and tricks, readers will be delighted that he’s back with one of his own personal recipes: homemade tagliolini with Norcia black truffle cream. This recipe uses the Aestivum black truffle, which is known for its earthy, but mild flavor and scent, making it a delicate choice.

For anyone who has been searching for a signature dish that juxtaposes simplicity and luxury, this recipe is a must-try! It’s also a great option for those already well-acquainted with black truffles or even those who have been skeptical but are looking to make a foray into the world of this highly-coveted delicacy.

We encourage you to give this recipe a try, and as always, we’d love to hear from you, so share your thoughts on our social media pages.

Buon Appetito!