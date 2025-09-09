Skip to Content
How to Make Tagliolini with Norcia Black Truffle Cream

Michelin-star chef Emanuele Mazzella shares his recipe for tagliolini that features black truffle, a prized ingredient from Umbria.

10:00 AM EDT on September 9, 2025

Norcia black truffle tagliolini. A signature dish from Borgo dei Conti Resort by Michelin-star Chef Emanuele Mazzella. Photo credit: Dario Garofalo.

Coming from beneath the forest floor, black truffles are an edible fungus that are often referred to as “black gold” because of their cost; one of the reasons they’re used so sparingly in dishes. However, it’s not only price that dictates when and how they’re incorporated into recipes. It’s also their distinct flavor and aroma that prevent them from being rendered appropriate in every occasion, which is why it helps to consult the experts for advice on using truffles.

Umbria is the Italian heartland of black truffle harvesting and Appetito was fortunate to recently connect with Chef Emanuele Mazzella, who shared insight on how to incorporate them into our cooking at home. Before becoming the Executive Chef of Cedri at Borgo dei Conti Resort in the Umbrian countryside, he earned a Michelin star at the renowned Vespasia restaurant in Norcia, making this an ingredient Chef Mazzella is very familiar with. And while we’ve been enjoying his tips and tricks, readers will be delighted that he’s back with one of his own personal recipes: homemade tagliolini with Norcia black truffle cream. This recipe uses the Aestivum black truffle, which is known for its earthy, but mild flavor and scent, making it a delicate choice. 

For anyone who has been searching for a signature dish that juxtaposes simplicity and luxury, this recipe is a must-try! It’s also a great option for those already well-acquainted with black truffles or even those who have been skeptical but are looking to make a foray into the world of this highly-coveted delicacy.

We encourage you to give this recipe a try, and as always, we’d love to hear from you, so share your thoughts on our social media pages.

Buon Appetito! 

Tagliolini with Norcia Black Truffle Cream

Recipe by Chef Emanuele Mazzella
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

3

hours 
Cooking time

20

minutes

Ingredients

  • For the Pasta

  • 2-1/2 cups 2-1/2 all-purpose flour

  • 1-1/4 cups 1-1/4 semolina flour

  • 4 4 whole eggs

  • 4 4 egg yolks

  • 1 tablespoon 1 olive oil

  • 1 teaspoon 1 salt

  • For the Truffle Cream

  • 3.5 oz. 3.5 fresh and ripe Aestivum black truffle

  • thinly sliced strips of bacon

  • extra virgin olive oil

  • salt for seasoning

  • anchovy sauce (just a few drops)

  • 2 2 unpeeled garlic cloves

Directions

  • Directions for Pasta
  • In a large bowl or on a clean work surface, combine the all-purpose flour and semolina flour together, creating a well in the center. 
  • Add the eggs and egg yolks, along with olive oil and salt. 
  • With a fork, begin whisking the wet ingredients and slowly combine the flour mixture. 
  • Begin kneading into a smooth and uniform dough. 
  • Cover the dough and allow it to rest for at least 30 minutes in the refrigerator. 
  • Once the dough has rested, begin cutting it into pieces and roll out with a rolling pin into thin sheets, approximately 12 inches long.
  • Fold the sheets and begin cutting into 3mm strips. Unroll the tagliolini and set on a floured baking sheet until you’re ready to cook them.
  • Directions for Truffle Cream
  • With the help of a brush, carefully clean the truffle to remove any dirt. 
  • Wrap the truffle with the slices of bacon and then wrap in parchment paper that has been soaked in water and wrung out. 
  • Place the truffle under the broiler for 15-20 minutes or until the truffle is soft.  
  • Carefully unwrap the truffle and discard the parchment paper and bacon. 
  • Now grate the truffle with a very fine grater to create a paste. 
  • In a bowl, combine the paste with a few drops of extra-virgin olive oil, anchovy sauce, and unpeeled garlic cloves. 
  • Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and allow the flavors to marry for at least two hours at room temperature. 
  • Discard the garlic cloves. The truffle cream is now ready for use. 
  • Directions for Finishing the Dish 
  • Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a rolling boil. 
  • When boiling, add the freshly-made tagliolini and cook until al dente. This should take between 2-3 minutes. 
  • Once the tagliolini has cooked, drain and transfer to a large pan. 
  • Dress the tagliolini with extra-virgin olive oil and half of the truffle cream prepared earlier, on very low heat to avoid altering the taste of the truffle cream. 
  • With the help of tongs, twist the tagliolini and plate them in the center of a serving dish. 
  • Garnish with the remaining black truffle cream and serve warm.

